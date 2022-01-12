Oncology Biotech Startup, DeoBioSciences, Retains Benzinga for 2022 Phase of Investor Marketing Campaign

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, DeoBioSciences is continuing its first equity crowdfunding offering to retail and institutional investors at Netcapital.com to finance further testing of its anti-cancer drug candidate in special xenograft models that can predict, with up to 98% reliability, the future clinical success or failure of a drug candidate before human trials begin. (www.netcapital.com/companies/deobiosciences)

In this short video, Benzinga.com interviews DeoBioSciences CEO, J. Adamson, about the biotech's R&D progress to-date and future plans, including their investor offering on Netcapital.com.

In order to kick-off the last phase of the equity crowdfunding campaign, and to increase awareness of their Netcapital securities offering, DeoBioSciences has retained Benzinga to launch advertising on their network of media channels. Benzinga is a "leading financial news and analysis service providing timely, actionable insights for investors." Details of the marketing plan include creation and distribution of sponsored video and article content to Benzinga's viewer and subscriber base via its newly launched Center Stage product.

John Adamson, chief executive officer of DeoBioSciences, noted that "we chose to launch our final phase marketing campaign via Benzinga.com and their syndicated partners based on their reputation and reach among the retail investor community and intriguing new product offering: "Center Stage." Benzinga is a leading full-service, 'financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.' They have received recognition from various financial media sectors including the host of CNBC's 'Squawk Box'." Adamson continues, "we were impressed by the ability of their newly created 'Center Stage' product to present 'eye catching, concise recaps of company's news, announcements, and articles in a floating display on high traffic Benzinga pages - with a 'call-to-action' to learn more' about our investment offering."

After recently sharing news about its cancer research data in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, DeoBioSciences, Inc. ("DBS"), is now leveraging its preclinical data against a variety of tough, treatment-resistant, advanced stage and metastatic cancer types to drive attention to its investor campaign. Adamson says, "we've received a good amount of US and international investor support so far but have also been limited by our access to demographically ideal audiences. We believe that Benzinga's reach, via advertising on their network of media channels, to a savvy and sophisticated retail audience that is receptive to early-stage tech opportunities will help improve that."

About DeoBioSciences

DeoBioSciences (DBS) is a privately held, pre-clinical stage, minority/female founded, biotech developer with a principal office in suburban Atlanta, Georgia. The company performs targeted exploration of naturally sourced compounds with medicinal potential. DBS is currently developing DBX-31, a naturally sourced anticancer protein to address a wide range of advanced stage cancer types through external apoptotic induction. For more information visit: www.deobiosciences.com.

DBS is currently conducting an equity crowdfunding securities offering campaign under Regulation Crowdfunding of the federal Securities Act of 1933, via the Netcapital.com platform. (www.netcapital.com/companies/deobiosciences)

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. DeoBioSciences does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

DeoBioSciences' press releases and other company information are available at www.deobiosciences.com or by contacting DeoBioSciences' corporate line at 1-866-336-9530 within the United States or via email at [email protected].

