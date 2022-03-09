Oncology Biotech Startup, DeoBioSciences, Wraps Up First Public Investment Offering Campaign

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, DeoBioSciences, a cancer drug biotech start-up, is concluding its first equity crowdfunding offering to individual and institutional investors at Netcapital.com. The equity crowdfunding campaign, under the Regulation Crowdfunding (CF) exemption of the federal Securities Act of 1933, was launched on Netcapital.com in 2021 with zero investors and dollars. Since then, it has been featured as a "Crowdfunding Offering to Buy" by media outlets like InvestorPlace.com and Business Insider and attracted six figures in investment and over a hundred investors. (www.netcapital.com/companies/deobiosciences)

The investment offering received significant interest based in large part on marketing content like the above that highlighted experimental results against various cancer types, including outperforming a bioweapon. DeoBioSciences' crowdfunding campaign was reviewed by investment analysts and featured as a "Crowdfunding Offering to Buy" early in its launch.

After demonstrating the ability to selectively target and kill a wide range of treatment-resistant, advanced stage cancer types through extrinsic apoptosis, in controlled lab studies at Cornell University, DeoBioSciences sought to finance further testing of its pre-clinical drug candidate, DBX-31, in special PDX animal models that can predict the future clinical success or failure of a cancer drug candidate prior to human trials.

According to John F. Adamson, president and chief executive officer, "We launched this Netcapital.com campaign believing that many people would love to be a part of potentially revolutionary cancer research as an investor. Very few people, besides venture capitalists, ever have the opportunity to invest in high risk/high reward technology at the earliest stages. Regulation CF was established by the federal government to allow financing of small companies with big ideas like DeoBioSciences. And we chose Netcapital.com because it offers an integrated secondary trading market for potential investment liquidity, pursuant to any legally required resale restrictions."

Adamson continues "Despite a limited marketing budget and reach, we've received strong interest and engagement from a cross-section of investor types from around the world, for which we are extremely grateful. Regardless of whether we reach our ideal goal before the end of the campaign, we have certainly raised a notable amount that will significantly contribute to our ability to finance and develop DBX-31 even further."

About DeoBioSciences

DeoBioSciences (DBS) is a privately held, pre-clinical stage, minority/female founded, biotech developer with a principal office in suburban Atlanta, Georgia. The company performs targeted exploration of naturally sourced compounds with medicinal potential. DBS is currently developing DBX-31, a naturally sourced anticancer protein to address a wide range of advanced stage cancer types through external apoptotic induction. For more information visit: www.deobiosciences.com.

DBS is currently conducting an equity crowdfunding securities offering campaign under Regulation Crowdfunding of the federal Securities Act of 1933, via the Netcapital.com platform. (www.netcapital.com/companies/deobiosciences)

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. DeoBioSciences does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

DeoBioSciences' press releases and other company information are available at www.deobiosciences.com or by contacting DeoBioSciences' corporate line at 1-866-336-9530 within the United States or via email at [email protected].

Media Contact : Alternate Contact : DBS Media Relations John Adamson (866) 336-9530 (404) 307-0559 [email protected]



SOURCE DeoBioSciences, Inc.