Oncology Care Partners Launches Broward Location Expanding Value-Based Cancer Care in South Florida

Expansion of Oncology Care Partner's practice

roster and oncology team is part of a national growth plan

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Care Partners (OCP), an innovative oncology provider built solely to improve the patient experience through value-based care, today announces the launch of its Hollywood, Florida location, further expanding its transformative care model to the Broward County area.

OCP is committed to advancing value-based care in oncology nationwide by bringing high-touch, whole-person care that enhances the patient experience across its medical oncology practices. Accelerating the adoption of value-based care improves the journey to better health and quality of life while reducing unnecessary services and lowering costs.

OCP's new practice location is at 3700 Washington Street in Hollywood. The company has additional locations in Miami, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are excited to continue expanding our coverage in order to transform cancer care for even more patients. Our Broward location signifies important growth of our innovative care model and expansion of our mission," said Erich Mounce, CEO, Oncology Care Partners. "With the increasing adoption of value-based care in other medical disciplines, we are using our value-based care model to create a better, more focused patient journey in medical oncology care––improving the overall patient experience by providing additional support through patient advocates, more time with world-class oncologists, expedited access to care, convenient locations, 24/7 connectivity and more."

Leading the cancer care teams in Broward are highly-respected oncologists Dr. Mark Lewis and Dr. Ashok Kumar. With over two decades of oncology care experience, Dr. Lewis is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology, with specializations in hematology, oncology, palliative medicine and internal medicine. He focuses on all women's cancers, as well as colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, skin and multiple myeloma. Dr. Ashok Kumar, bringing over two decades of service in treating cancer patients, is board-certified in oncology and internal medicine, fellowship trained in hematology, and specializes in multiple myeloma. Focusing on high quality patient care, the OCP model will introduce a new patient journey and digital tools that enable these trusted community clinicians to spend more time with patients and eliminate barriers to access.

About Oncology Care Partners

Oncology Care Partners (OCP) is an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care with a focus on Medicare Advantage patients. OCP's community-based physicians serve every patient with high-touch, whole-person care that includes more time with physicians, a dedicated advocate, clear and open communication and 24/7 connectivity. OCP was launched by Valtruis, a WCAS company that provides a unique platform to transform healthcare through what is truly value-based care, and partners with Evolent Health, a national pioneer in oncology and cardiology care management. OCP's innovative model of care reduces unnecessary services, lowers costs and adds value for patients, physicians and providers. For more information, visit OncologyCarePartners.com.

