Oncology Care Partners Names Dr. Chevon Rariy Chief Health Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Care Partners (OCP), an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care, today announces the appointment of Chevon Rariy, MD as Chief Health Officer—further elevating its telehealth and digital health capabilities to enhance both patient and provider experience.

Highly respected industry leader Chevon Rariy, MD joins Oncology Care Partners as the patient-centric, value-based care organization's new Chief Health Officer
In her role at Oncology Care Partners—to integrate virtual with in-person models of care—Dr. Rariy is overseeing innovative oncology delivery systems and is leading digital transformation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and emerging technologies strategy. 

"I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at OCP, where we are revolutionizing oncology care through a patient-centric value-based approach," said Chevon Rariy, MD. "As Chief Health Officer and SVP of Digital Health, I am excited to spearhead innovation in integrated virtual and in-person oncology delivery systems, harnessing the power of digital transformation and emerging technologies to make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients while improving provider experience."

"We are beyond excited to have Dr. Rariy join our senior leadership team," said Erich Mounce, CEO, Oncology Care Partners. "Her passion around innovating a new cancer care journey is palpable. As a physician and successful leader in the digital health world, Dr. Rariy will help us continue to deliver an amazing patient journey that not only results in incredible patient satisfaction, but documents how a well-designed patient journey can affect both the cost and outcomes of care."

In addition to being a healthcare executive, Dr. Rariy is an endocrinologist, investor, keynote speaker, and author of peer reviewed and industry publications and op-eds, and serves on several non-profit and private boards that support the advancement of digital health, technology and equity. She brings more than 15 years of experience within the digital health and medical technology industries. Most recently, she served as venture partner at Takeda Digital Ventures, Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, she held senior executive roles in various industries including pharmaceuticals, government, academic, private and Fortune 5 "Big Tech" (Amazon, Inc.). Most notably, she previously led clinical strategy for Amazon Care and served as VP for enterprise virtual health at Cancer Treatment Centers of America (now City of Hope) where she led the team into the exciting frontier of digital health adoption in oncology.

Dr. Rariy is board certified in internal medicine and endocrinology, and is fellowship trained in clinical and research at Harvard Medical School's Brigham & Women's Hospital and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, with a medical degree from Harvard Medical School. With this experience and her impressive background, Dr. Rariy will further propel the Oncology Care Partners team into the future of digital medicine.

With its first two practices across three locations in Phoenix and Miami, Oncology Care Partners is committed to advancing value-based care in oncology nationwide by bringing high-touch, whole-person care that enhances the patient experience across its medical oncology practices. Accelerating the adoption of value-based care improves the journey to better health and quality of life while reducing unnecessary services and lowering costs.

About Oncology Care Partners
Oncology Care Partners (OCP) is an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care serving Medicare Advantage patients. OCP's community-based physicians serve every patient with high-touch, whole-person care that includes more time with a doctor, a dedicated advocate, clear and open communication and 24/7 connectivity. OCP was launched by Valtruis, a WCAS company that provides a unique platform to transform healthcare through what is truly value-based care, and partners with New Century Health, a national pioneer in oncology and cardiology care management. OCP's innovative model of care reduces unnecessary services, lowers costs and adds value for patients, doctors and providers. For more information, visit OncologyCarePartners.com.

