Oncology Clinical Trials Market Size Worth $16.63 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.6%:Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oncology clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 16.63 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6% 2021 – 2028. Increasing demand for personalized medication from patients detected with different forms of cancer is turned out as a key driver for the market. In addition to this, rapid innovation and evolutions in clinical trials coupled with an increasing pipeline of drug candidates are further supporting the growth of the market. The rise in investments from leading players to boost intensive research activities for the development of advanced treatment methods is projected to augment the oncology clinical trials market.

Key Highlights of Oncology Clinical Trials Market

Based on phase , the phase II segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the oncology clinical trials market, owing to a high number of studies that are currently under the phase II stage and its increased success rate.

, accounted for the largest revenue share in the oncology clinical trials market, owing to a that are currently In terms of study design , the segment of the interventional design held the majority of share in the market for oncology clinical trials and is expected to maintain the same trend over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to its increased use as an ideal method in clinical trials .

, the held the majority of share in the market for oncology clinical trials and is expected to maintain the same trend over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to . By cancer type , the leukemia segment dominated the global market and is estimated to garner the fastest growth over the forecast period, on account of the rise in the incidence of leukemia globally , and it is also found as the most common type of cancer among children .

, dominated the global market and is estimated to garner the fastest growth over the forecast period, on account of the , and it is also found as the . FDA has recently issued draft guidance regarding the inclusion of patients having incurable cancers in oncology clinical trials irrespective of their prior therapies. The administrative body believes patients struggling with such incurable cancers, if provided proper information to make a well-informed decision, must participate in oncology clinical trials.

Regional Developments

North America has dominated the oncology clinical trials market with the contribution of the highest revenue shares and is expected to witness a considerable rise in the revenue growth during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the increasing count of cancer patients, the rise in the adoption of new technologies in clinical research, and favorable policies of governments in this region. The European market emerges as the second-fastest-growing market with increasing revenue shares of this market. On the other side, the market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow as the fastest developing market owing to the increasing patient pool and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Market Participants

The oncology clinical trials market is fragmented and highly competitive with the presence of leading international companies and new market entrants. The increasing adoption rate of advanced technology to improve overall healthcare is creating tight competition among market participants. Key players present in the global oncology clinical trials include PAREXEL International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, Medpace, Novotech, Pivotal, ICON Plc, Wuxi AppTec, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, and Clinipace.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Clinical Research Organization

Clinical Research Organization Demand Side: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the oncology clinical trials market report on the basis of phase, study design, cancer type, and region:

Oncology Clinical Trials, Phase Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Oncology Clinical Trials, Study Design Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

Oncology Clinical Trials, Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Thyroid cancer

Leukemia

Liver cancer

Skin cancer

Lymphoma

Pancreatic cancer

Prostate cancer

Colon & rectal cancer

Urinary system cancer

Other cancer

Oncology Clinical Trials, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

