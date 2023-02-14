Oncology Conference Coverage Service | DelveInsight

A case study on how a leading midcap oncology-focused company utilized DelveInsight's Conference Coverage Service to get real-time and exhaustive insights. The information revolved around next-generation therapies and upcoming biomarkers, wherein DelveInsight provided a detailed analysis of conference coverage outcomes, leading to effective competitive intelligence assessment and anticipation of market trends to develop future road maps

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight, a leading healthcare competitive intelligence and consulting solutions company, released its new case study on Oncology Conference Coverage. A renowned Midcap pharma company with an extensive portfolio in the oncology domain, focussing on major solid tumors in Lung (NSCLC only), Breast (HR+/HER2- and HER2+), Ovarian (Low and High Grade Serous Ovarian carcinoma), and Prostate (CRPC only), whereas under Hematological malignancies, the primary focus was in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-cell NHL mainly).

DelveInsight's client wanted the team to cover breakthrough events from leading conferences like ASCO, ESMO, ASH, AACR, ASTRO, SOHO, SITC, European CAR T-cell Meeting, IASLC 2023 Targeted Therapies of Lung Cancer, etc. to get comprehensive insights regarding clinical trial updates, real-world trends to increase the understanding of potential biomarker targets, expansions in treatment patterns in both hot and cold tumors, potential class failures and discoveries, advancements, industry trends, and opinions from KOLs.

The team covered each of the conferences and annual meetings for a complete year, with a pre-planned scope through a detailed calendar, in-depth oncology conference coverage, along with findings through a set of newsletters, detailed market research reports, and briefing presentations.

DelveInsight's Pharma Conference Coverage Solutions helped the client by:

Contacted Keynote speakers to understand the relevance of key abstract presentations during the oncology conferences

Provided a pre-conference planner to create visibility around the scope of the coverage in respective indications

Prioritized abstracts based on unmet needs in the subset of patients

Provided insights about upcoming biomarkers and potential indications along with segmentations, with an assessment of trends around the use of biomarkers in preventive as well as diagnostic approaches

Comprehensive research reports around updates from clinical trials and breakthroughs in treatment modalities, along with changing treatment paradigms because of the latest data as well as changes in current practices

Monitoring and summarizing buzz around the latest breakthroughs and unfortunate failures of potential classes

Oncology is a dynamic and fast-evolving therapeutic area, with several key companies at the global level engaged in R&D activities to provide an effective therapeutic option for cancer patients. The global oncology market has grown significantly in recent years as a result of various factors such as increased research and development activities, increased awareness, an increase in geriatric cancer-affected population, an increase in the incidence of various cancer conditions, and growing interest in the oncology domain by key pharmaceutical and biotech companies. In 2030, the cancer therapeutic area is expected to have an annual market value exceeding 500 billion US dollars. The number of global cancer cases is predicted to double within the next two decades, leading to increased investments in research and development for effective treatments. Recent breakthroughs in chemotherapy, immunotherapy and novel therapies offer promising outcomes for cancer treatment.

Several global pharmaceutical companies are currently active in the oncology therapeutic segment. The entry of new companies developing novel oncology therapies is expected to improve the quality of life of affected people and their families in the coming years. Oncology is a complex and high-risk area that is suitable for strong and focused players in the pharmaceutical industry. Long-term strategic planning, credible portfolios, staying attuned with breakthroughs, continuous market monitoring, and appropriate alliances, especially in drug discovery, will determine the winners in the oncology market. Being a hot research therapeutic area, it is always imperative to remain abreast of happenings in the cancer market and keep track of updates released at leading healthcare conferences, along with understanding the overall impact. DelveInsight is well positioned to provide the first mover advantage to the clients by keeping them ahead of the competition in the growth curve.

DelveInsight's Pharma Conference Coverage Service: A comprehensive offering that provides clients with in-depth coverage of healthcare conferences, events, and trade shows. The congress coverage service leverages DelveInsight's extensive network of industry experts, KOLs, and analysts to provide clients with real-time insights, market analysis, and intelligence on the latest trends and developments in the oncology market. The conference coverage service includes pre-conference briefings, on-site coverage, post-conference analysis, and custom reporting. The service is designed to provide clients with a complete view of the conference, including key takeaways, emerging trends, market dynamics, and insights into competitors' strategies.

DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest oncology market trends, emerging technologies, and competitive strategies.

The congress coverage services leverage DelveInsight's extensive database of company profiles, product pipelines, and clinical trial information to provide clients with a SWOT analysis of their competitors' drug portfolios. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the oncology market share, pricing strategies, regulatory landscape, and key success factors.

These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

DelveInsight's Healthcare Consulting Services: Healthcare Consulting Services is a comprehensive offering that provides customized solutions to clients across the healthcare industry. The consulting services are designed to help clients address their most pressing challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.

The healthcare consulting services leverage DelveInsight's extensive industry expertise, market research capabilities, and data analytics to provide clients with practical, data-driven solutions. The consultants work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and challenges and to develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. DelveInsight's consulting services cover a range of areas, including market access, commercial strategy, product development, and regulatory affairs in the healthcare domain.

