Oncology Drugs Market Is Expected to Grow at A CAGR of 12.7% Over the Forecast Period Owing to Rising Number of Pipeline Cell-Therapy Products, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent past, the FDA approved cell therapies to treat CD19-positive hematological cancers. This have in turn encouraged research institutes to indulge themselves in substantial Research & Development to innovate more number of cell therapies associated with Cancer. Such a factor is expected to aid the global oncology drugs market over the forecast period. However, side-effects associated with these drugs has critically impacted the global industry growth in recent years. The global cancer cell therapy pipeline includes 1,011 active agents. Amongst them, the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy number has increased substantially and is cumulating to a total of 568 agents. Such a trend is expected to propel the overall oncology drug market growth in future years.

Request for Sample Copy@

https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=273

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global oncology drugs market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global oncology drugs market was valued at US$ 119 billion in 2018. The introduction and approval of anti-PD-1 agents' nivolumab and pembrolizumab for NSCLC has bought a new era for the cancer industry.

in 2018. The introduction and approval of anti-PD-1 agents' nivolumab and pembrolizumab for NSCLC has bought a new era for the cancer industry. The number of patients receiving single-agent chemotherapy decreased considerably in the recent past and the patients who received EGFR-TKI based therapy also reduced substantially

Single drug therapies coupled with monoclonal antibodies against programmed death-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) have shown little efficacy in patients suffering from metastatic breast cancer. The same is low number of tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes, found in most of the breast cancers. As a result, the development of combinations of molecularly targeted therapies and immunotherapy have proven to be a great success.

The China and United States hold the leading positions in the cancer cell therapy pipeline. The number for the same are 439 and 305 agents respectively. Majority of the drugs developed in the United States are at pre-clinical stage, whereas the drugs that are being developed in China are at clinical stages

and hold the leading positions in the cancer cell therapy pipeline. The number for the same are 439 and 305 agents respectively. Majority of the drugs developed in are at pre-clinical stage, whereas the drugs that are being developed in are at clinical stages Some of the industry participants present in the oncology drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc.,CELGENE CORPORATION and Polaris Pharmaceuticals amongst others

In August, 2019, the U.S. FDA granted approval to Rozlytrek. This drug is for adoslescents and adult who are suffering from genetic cancer defects. This drug got approval for treating diseases like NTRK (neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase) gene fusion. The drug has a unique ability to shrink tumors and has been evaluated in four clinical trials, studying the adults who are suffering from NTRK fusion-positive tumors.

Enquiry Before Buying@

https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=273

Oncology drugs market By Indication

Breast Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Basal Cell Cancer



Skin Cancer (Non-Melanoma)



Colorectal cancer



Lung Cancer



Renal Cancer



Bladder Cancer



Lymphoma



Others

Oncology drugs market By Treatment

Drug Therapies



Antimetabolites





Antitumor Antibiotics





Asparagine-Specific Enzymes





Bisphosphonates & Biosimilars





DNA-Damaging Agents (Antineoplastics) and Alkylating Agents





Inhibitors





DNA-Repair Enzyme Inhibitors







Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors







Janus-Associated Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors







Phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors (PI3K inhibitors)







Proteasome Inhibitors







Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors







PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitorsOthers





Monoclonal Antibodies





Others



Surgery



Open Surgery





Minimally Invasive Surgery



Radiation Therapy



Chemotherapy



Immunotherapy



Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy





Cytokine Treatment





Donor lymphocyte infusion





Monoclonal Antibody Treatment





Others



Targeted Therapy



Hormone Therapy



Stem Cell Transplant



Autologous stem cell transplantation





Allogeneic stem cell transplantation





Reduced-Intensity Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation





Graft-Versus-Host Disease



Precision Medicine



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries







Denmark









Finland









Iceland









Norway









Sweden







Benelux Union







Belgium









The Netherlands









Luxemburg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Purchase the Premium Report@

https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=273

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights