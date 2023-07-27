Oncology Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.99% from 2022 to 2027. AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. & Apikos Pharma are major vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oncology drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.99% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 151.84 billion, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the top revenue-generating countries in the North American market for cancer drugs. With the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, the demand for cancer drugs is expected to rise in the region. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cancer in North America is further expected to drive the demand for oncology drugs during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oncology Drugs Market

Vendor Landscape

The oncology drugs market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing focus on early detection of cancer is a key factor driving market growth. Despite cancer being a major global cause of death, there are advancements in identifying it early and improving outcomes for patients. Lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, breast, and esophageal cancers are prevalent among populations. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, poor diets, smoking habits, reduced pregnancies, and prolonged exposure to UV rays are factors contributing to the rise in cancer prevalence. Hence, a growing focus on early detection strategies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of cancer treatment drugs is a major challenge hindering the growth of the oncology drugs market. The cost of chemotherapy can vary significantly based on several factors, such as the type of cancer, the severity of the illness, the treatment plan, and the patient's country of residence. Furthermore, these costs can be quite excessive for many patients, particularly those who lack health insurance or have limited financial resources. Moreover, expensive cancer treatment drugs can put a negative impact on healthcare systems and result in higher overall healthcare costs. Hence, the high cost of cancer treatment is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising adoption of immunotherapy is a major trend shaping the oncology drug market. Immunotherapy is a highly promising and rapidly advancing cancer treatment that focuses on activating the patient's immune system. It has shown high effectiveness, particularly for patients in advanced stages of the disease (third or fourth stages). New technologies are continuously being developed to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and overall management of cancer patients, especially in countries like India where cancer incidence is on the rise. Hence, the rising adoption of immunotherapy is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The oncology drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Apikos Pharma, Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Athenex Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kremedine Health Pvt Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by therapy (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the targeted therapy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Targeted therapy is a specialized form of chemotherapy that falls under precision cancer treatment. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which affects a wide range of fast-growing cells throughout the body, targeted therapy drugs are specifically aimed at certain features present in cancer cells. The goal of targeted therapy is to target and inhibit the genetic characteristics of cells that control growth and differentiation, with the objective of stopping or slowing tumor development. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Oncology Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 151.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Apikos Pharma, Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Athenex Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kremedine Health Pvt Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

