Oncology Executives Josh Neiman and Geoff Calkins Join Canopy to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the first Continuous Care Platform for oncology, today announced the strategic expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Josh Neiman as President and Chief Commercial Officer and Geoff Calkins as Chief Product and Strategy Officer. With these strategic appointments, Canopy is poised to strengthen its leadership position in the oncology space and deliver on its mission to provide comprehensive, continuous care solutions that empower practices and improve patient outcomes.

Josh Neiman brings extensive U.S. and global oncology experience to Canopy. Most recently, as Chief Commercial Officer for North America and Europe at BeiGene, Josh led the commercialization of innovative cancer therapies, building and scaling the organization from initial commercial sales to an annual run rate of over $2B. Josh also brings invaluable startup experience from his tenure as Vice President of Marketing at Flatiron Health, where he was instrumental in integrating technology with oncology care. Josh also held leadership roles at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Genentech, contributing to the successful market launches of multiple therapies, including Kyprolis®, Rituxan®, Gazyva®, and Herceptin®.

"Oncology innovation is evolving at an unprecedented pace and so are the demands being placed on practices and the patients they serve," said Josh Neiman. "With its approach, Canopy is at the forefront of transforming oncology care. I'm honored to join the team during this exciting period of growth and contribute to its mission of enhancing patient outcomes."

Geoff Calkins was previously the first employee at Flatiron Health, where he served as Senior Vice President, Product and Operations. Geoff was instrumental in developing and scaling oncology-focused solutions, including electronic health record (EHR) software and a repository of real-world cancer evidence, used by more than 250 oncology practices. At Canopy, Geoff will lead product vision and strategy, driving continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of oncology practices.

"Canopy is uniquely positioned to change the way that cancer care is delivered," said Geoff Calkins. "I'm excited to join this incredible team and move quickly to build products that will improve the lives of providers and patients."

This announcement follows a series of significant milestones for Canopy over the past year, including growing its provider base by 4X and exceeding 1,200 providers across prominent practices such as New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Highlands Oncology, Oncology Consultants, and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome Josh and Geoff to the team," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, CEO and Founder of Canopy. "Their combined expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we rapidly grow and unlock new paradigms of care for patients and their providers."

About Canopy

Canopy provides oncology practices with a comprehensive platform for all the care that happens between visits. Canopy's multi-channel ePRO and remote triage system enable practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using intelligent software, and generate new reimbursement streams from programs like PCM, CCM, EOM, and more. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us.

