Oncology market size in India to grow by USD 947.84 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increased prevalence of cancer - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the oncology market in India is forecasted to increase by USD 947.84 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.45%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased prevalence of cancer, the need for cost-cutting in drug discovery and development, and the increasing demand for precision medicine. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Oncology Market 2023-2027

The oncology market in India is fragmented due to the presence of numerous established vendors. Vendors are focused on introducing innovative product features and expanding access to cancer treatments by providing sophisticated cancer diagnostic systems. In addition, vendors are collaborating to expand their market share and geographic presence. This is expected to increase the competition in the market over the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Merck and Co. Inc.

NATCO Pharma Ltd.

Novartis AG

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by type (cancer treatment and cancer diagnostics) and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, and others).

The market growth in the cancer treatment segment will be significant over the forecast period. The market is witnessing increased R&D activities in the development and introduction of better therapies to treat cancer treatment-induced side effects. These drugs are anticipated to improve the quality of life of cancer patients in India who undergo cancer treatment. In addition, marketing strategies adopted by vendors such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships will foster the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Increased prevalence of cancer

Need for cost-cutting in drug discovery and development

Increasing demand for precision medicine

Risk factors such as poor dietary practices, sedentary lifestyles, and excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption are increasing the prevalence of cancer. The increased exposure to ionizing radiation, chemical mutagens, infectious microorganisms, and environmental pollutants has also contributed to the increased number of cancer patients in India. In 2020, the estimated national expenditure on cancer treatment in India was approximately USD 23.8 billion. This is expected to increase as more people are being diagnosed with cancer. The rising number of cancer cases has increased the demand for and use of cancer immunotherapy, which is encouraging vendors to develop more advanced and upgraded therapies. All these factors will support the growth of the oncology market in India during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Rising adoption of immunotherapy

Rise in R&D

Rising adoption of robotic surgeries

Immunotherapy is demonstrated to be effective in treating patients in the third or fourth stages of cancer. It can be used to treat a variety of cancers, including lung cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, neck tumor, and lymphoma. A recent study in India has discovered that an extremely low dose of the immunotherapy drug nivolumab (Opdivo) extended the lives of patients with advanced head and neck cancer. Similarly, new immunotherapies are being developed to enhance the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cancer patients in India. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

High cost of products for treatment of cancer

Side effects associated with chemotherapy

Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure

The high cost of cancer treatment makes it unaffordable to the significant number of cancer patients in India. In addition, most cancer types are incurable and require individualized treatment. This means that if one drug or treatment fails, physicians will try alternative methods, which increases the cost burden on patients. Moreover, the withdrawal of the drug or the inability to obtain the necessary approvals can create a significant financial burden on vendors. Such factors reduce the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this oncology market in India report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the oncology market in India between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the oncology market in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the oncology market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of oncology market vendors in India

Oncology Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 947.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.42 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., NATCO Pharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Poly Medicure Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

