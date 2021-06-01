Oncology Nursing News® Opens Nominations for First Annual Oncology Nurse Champion Recognition Program

Nomination essays can be submitted online through November 30, 2021. Tweet this

Nomination essays can be submitted online by health care professionals, colleagues, patients, friends and family members of outstanding nurses from across the United States who go above and beyond to make a measurable difference to improve patient outcomes through exceptional supportive care. The Champions will be highlighted and recognized on OncNursingNews.com and in the Oncology Nursing News® publication.

"The past year has illuminated the incredible contributions and sacrifices of nurses in caring for the physical needs and psychological well-being of patients whose medical conditions are complex and multifaceted, very much like oncology nurses who take care of the whole person, not just the disease," said Raj Malik, M.D., chief medical officer at G1 Therapeutics. "We are thrilled to support the Oncology Nurse Champion recognition program to honor nursing professionals and convey our deepest respect and appreciation for their commitment to excellence in patient care."

For more information and to nominate an Oncology Nursing Champion, click here.

This recognition program is supported by G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is not involved in the nomination or selection process of the Oncology Nurse Champions.

About Oncology Nursing News®

Oncology Nursing News® is a digital and print media enterprise dedicated to bringing the oncology nursing community together by providing them with the latest nursing news, clinical insights and resources. Oncology Nursing News® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

