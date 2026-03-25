OncoLux Enters into Know-How Agreement to Advance Optical Theranostics in Robotic Bronchoscopy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. , March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoLux Inc. ("OncoLux"), a clinical stage MedTech company advancing a novel optical theranostics technology to better visualize, diagnose, and treat cancer intraoperatively during surgery, announced today it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to collaborate on applying the company's technology to augment the capability of robotic bronchoscopy by adding in-situ optical diagnostics and therapy delivery.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mayo Clinic will provide clinical expertise to OncoLux to accelerate the development of an innovative solution based on the company's technology, compatible with robotic assisted delivery.

"We are excited and honored to work with Mayo Clinic, a world leading institution focused on addressing unmet needs in surgical care, to investigate the optimal way to apply our optical theranostics platform to benefit lung cancer patients," said Dr. Alan Kersey, CEO of OncoLux.

Based in Providence, Rhode Island, and part of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub (RILSH), OncoLux is focused on the development and clinical validation of a theranostic technology platform, which combines optical enhanced cancer imaging technologies with photodynamic therapy. The technologies to be evaluated in this collaboration include OncoLux's multispectral fluorescence technology that can see beyond what the human eye can see, enabling surgeons to precisely locate and map malignant tissue. In addition, the collaboration will explore approaches for real-time, in-situ therapeutic delivery, such as the company's photodynamic therapy (PDT) approach.

In lung cancer, time to treatment is critical for patient outcomes and survival. Robotic Bronchoscopy systems were introduced to accelerate time from initial screening to diagnosis and treatment. These systems offer a minimally invasive means to quickly biopsy suspicious lung nodules detected following diagnostic optical imaging. Robotic Bronchoscopy involves a flexible catheter that is introduced orally through an endotracheal tube, capable of reaching all eighteen segments of the lung, to perform biopsy of peripheral nodules where over 70% of lung cancer tumors originate. These robotic systems present a potential platform to deliver OncoLux's optical theranostics technology using fiber optics in the working channel of the flexible catheter. OncoLux is seeking to integrate the company's technology into these systems, with the goal of transforming the current biopsy procedure to significantly accelerate diagnosis while offering real-time therapeutic delivery – An in-situ See and Treat capability.

The collaboration is planned to commence early in 2026, with Mayo Clinic investigators Janani S. Reisenauer, M.D. and Matthew J. Aizpuru, M.D.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About OncoLux –

OncoLux is a MedTech company advancing a novel optical theranostics platform that combines multispectral fluorescence imaging and photodynamic therapy in a single integrated system to "See and Treat" cancer during surgery. The company's preliminary clinical focus is on applying the technology intraoperatively during resection of advanced colorectal tumors to detect and eliminate residual disease to reduce disease recurrence after surgery. The company applies advanced photonics and AI in this platform to achieve a new level of surgical visualization and targeted intraoperative therapy compatible with minimally invasive surgical procedures. The multidisciplinary OncoLux team has decades of experience in the photonics industry, with expertise in systems engineering and commercialization of new technology. OncoLux is committed to pioneering the advancement and utility of optical theranostics for improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.OncoLuxinc.com.

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SOURCE OncoLux