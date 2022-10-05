Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 37th Annual Meeting

Interim results from the phase 1/2 GOBLET study's pancreatic cancer cohort to be presented in a poster on November 11th and discussed during a key opinion leader webinar on November 14th at 10 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, and CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, which is taking place both virtually and in-person at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, from November 8 – 12, 2022.





Both abstracts will be published by SITC at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 7, 2022. Additional details on the abstracts and corresponding poster presentations are shown below.

Title: Pelareorep combined with atezolizumab and chemotherapy demonstrates encouraging results as first-line treatment in advanced or metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients – Interim results from the GOBLET study

Abstract Number: 650

Poster Session Date and Time: November 11, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster Session Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Hall C

Title: The oncolytic virus pelareorep in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor activates T-cell functioning in early breast cancer patients – immunophenotype results from AWARE-1 study

Abstract Number: 548

Poster Session Date and Time: November 11, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster Session Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Hall C

Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Pancreatic Cancer and Interim Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study Data

Oncolytics will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar to discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer, as well as the interim GOBLET study results that will be presented at the SITC conference on November 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. The webinar will include both formal presentations and a live question and answer session.



About GOBLET

The GOBLET (Gastrointestinal tumOrs exploring the treatment comBinations with the oncolytic reovirus peLarEorep and anTi-PD-L1) study is a phase 1/2 multiple indication study in advanced or metastatic gastrointestinal tumors. The study is being conducted at 14 centers in Germany. The co-primary endpoints of the study are objective response rate (ORR) assessed at week 16 and safety. Key secondary and exploratory endpoints include additional efficacy assessments and evaluation of potential biomarkers (T cell clonality and CEACAM6). The study employs a Simon two-stage design with Stage 1 comprising four treatment groups expected to enroll a total of approximately 55 patients:

Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel in 1 st line advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer patients (n=12);

line advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer patients (n=12); Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in 1 st line MSI (microsatellite instability)-high metastatic colorectal cancer patients (n=19);

line MSI (microsatellite instability)-high metastatic colorectal cancer patients (n=19); Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab and TAS-102 in 3 rd line metastatic colorectal cancer patients (n=14); and

line metastatic colorectal cancer patients (n=14); and Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in 2nd line advanced and unresectable anal cancer patients (n=10).

Any cohort showing an ORR above a pre-specified threshold in Stage 1 may be advanced to Stage 2 and enroll additional patients.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning clinical trials evaluating pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards a registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

