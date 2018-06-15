OnCommand® Connection Telematics Services Now Offered As Standard On On-Highway International® Trucks

The OnCommand Connection device integrates a cellular-enabled hardware platform with a range of technology solutions, including telematics and the OnCommand Connection Advanced Remote Diagnostics platform. The device and two years of service will be offered as standard on all International® LT® Series, RH™ Series and LoneStar® models using International® or Cummins® engines.

"Fleet managers are looking for more efficient ways of improving vehicle uptime, proactively reducing maintenance and repair costs, and improving driver experience and retention," said Michael Cancelliere, president, Navistar Truck and Parts. "By bringing together a full range of solutions in one integrated device, OnCommand Connection telematics will enable fleets to manage these issues with optimal efficiency and productivity."

In addition, the OnCommand Connection platform is built with an open architecture and integrated with over 25 telematics service providers, allowing fleets to manage all their vehicles through one easy-to-use interface, regardless of make or model.

With OnCommand Connection, International is the only truck OEM that has built and supports its own telematics solution. Cancelliere cited the important role OnCommand Connection services are playing in enabling fleets to convert reactive vehicle maintenance into predictive maintenance for improved uptime.

"Making OnCommand Connection telematics standard in our on-highway vehicles demonstrates we are fully committed to delivering on our brand promise of customer uptime," Cancelliere said. "Our ultimate goal is to convert all maintenance into planned, routine maintenance that enables trucks to maximize the time they spend on the road."

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

