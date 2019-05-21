Oncopeptides AB: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2019

Summary of Q1

News provided by

Oncopeptides AB

May 21, 2019, 02:20 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The initiation of the filing process for melflufen in the US is a major milestone for Oncopeptides."

Financial overview January 1March 31, 2019 

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)
  • Loss for the period was SEK 122.2 M (loss: 62.0)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 2.57 (loss: 1.56)
  • On March 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 747.5 M (664.9)

Significant events during the period January 1March 31, 2019 

  • In January, Oncopeptides completed a directed share issue of SEK 546.2 M (USD 60.0 M) before issue costs
  • At the end of March, data were presented at AACR annual meeting from Oncopeptides' clinical studies, HORIZON and ANCHOR, where melflufen is evaluated in multiple myeloma patients

Significant events after the reporting period 

  • In April, melflufen was granted additional patent protection in the US until 2033
  • In April it was announced that the last patient in the OCEAN trial is estimated to be enrolled during Q1 2020
  • In May it was announced that Oncopeptides will apply for Accelerated Approval in the US

Financial overview of the group

 

 

SEK thousand 

 

2019
 Jan - Mar

 

2018
 Jan - Mar

 

2018
Jan - Dec




 

Net sales

 

 

 

--

 

Operating loss

 

-121,934

 

-62,032

 

-419,300

 

Loss before tax

 

-122,068

 

-62,032

 

-419,302

 

Loss for the period

 

-122,199

 

-62,032

 

-419,449

 

Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)

 

-2.57

 

-1.56

 

-9.77

 

Cash flow from operating activities

 

-142,821

 

-40,547

 

-333,727

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

 

747,471

 

664,944

 

375,617

 

Research & development costs/operating expenses %

 

78%

 

91%

 

77%

Conference call for investors, analysts and the media 
Oncopeptides will host a conference call and present an operational update on Tuesday May 21, at 10:00 (CET) 2019. It will be presented by CEO Jakob Lindberg and members of Oncopeptides management team.
The conference call will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.

Phone numbers for participants from: 
Sweden:         +46-8-505-583-65
Europe:          +44-3333-009-035
USA:              +1-833-526-83-81

Financial calendar 
Annual General Meeting 2019:  May 21, 2019
Interim Report Q2, 2019:          August 28, 2019
Interim Report Q3, 2019:          November 19, 2019
Year-end Report 2019:             February 20, 2020

For further information 
Jakob Lindberg
CEO, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com
Telephone: +46 (0)8-615-20-40

Rein Piir,
Head of Investor Relations
Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Telephone: +46 (0)70-853-72-92

This information is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on May 21, 2019. 

About Oncopeptides
Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide-conjugated alkylator, belon­ging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in a global pivotal phase 3 trial called OCEAN, a phase 2 trial called HORIZON and in two additional supporting clinical trials. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stock­holm with the ticker ONCO.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/interim-report-q1-2019,c2819941

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB

Also from this source

Bulletin From The Annual General Meeting in Oncopeptides Ab (publ)...

Oncopeptides Announces Acceptance of Four Abstracts Highlighting...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Oncopeptides AB: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2019

News provided by

Oncopeptides AB

May 21, 2019, 02:20 ET