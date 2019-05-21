Oncopeptides AB: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The initiation of the filing process for melflufen in the US is a major milestone for Oncopeptides."

Financial overview January 1 – March 31, 2019

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

(0.0) Loss for the period was SEK 122.2 M (loss: 62.0)

(loss: 62.0) Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 2.57 (loss: 1.56)

(loss: 1.56) On March 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 747.5 M (664.9)

Significant events during the period January 1 – March 31, 2019

In January, Oncopeptides completed a directed share issue of SEK 546.2 M ( USD 60.0 M ) before issue costs

( ) before issue costs At the end of March, data were presented at AACR annual meeting from Oncopeptides' clinical studies, HORIZON and ANCHOR, where melflufen is evaluated in multiple myeloma patients

Significant events after the reporting period

In April, melflufen was granted additional patent protection in the US until 2033

In April it was announced that the last patient in the OCEAN trial is estimated to be enrolled during Q1 2020

In May it was announced that Oncopeptides will apply for Accelerated Approval in the US

Financial overview of the group

SEK thousand 2019

Jan - Mar 2018

Jan - Mar 2018

Jan - Dec









Net sales – – -- Operating loss -121,934 -62,032 -419,300 Loss before tax -122,068 -62,032 -419,302 Loss for the period -122,199 -62,032 -419,449 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -2.57 -1.56 -9.77 Cash flow from operating activities -142,821 -40,547 -333,727 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 747,471 664,944 375,617 Research & development costs/operating expenses % 78% 91% 77%

Conference call for investors, analysts and the media

Oncopeptides will host a conference call and present an operational update on Tuesday May 21, at 10:00 (CET) 2019. It will be presented by CEO Jakob Lindberg and members of Oncopeptides management team.

The conference call will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.

Phone numbers for participants from:

Sweden: +46-8-505-583-65

Europe: +44-3333-009-035

USA: +1-833-526-83-81

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting 2019: May 21, 2019

Interim Report Q2, 2019: August 28, 2019

Interim Report Q3, 2019: November 19, 2019

Year-end Report 2019: February 20, 2020

For further information

Jakob Lindberg

CEO, Oncopeptides AB

E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46 (0)8-615-20-40

Rein Piir,

Head of Investor Relations

Oncopeptides AB

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46 (0)70-853-72-92

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide-conjugated alkylator, belon­ging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in a global pivotal phase 3 trial called OCEAN, a phase 2 trial called HORIZON and in two additional supporting clinical trials. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stock­holm with the ticker ONCO.

