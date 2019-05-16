Oncopeptides Announces Acceptance of Four Abstracts Highlighting Melflufen Clinical Programs for Presentation at 24th EHA Congress in June 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announced today that a total of four abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 24th Congress of European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting (June 13-16, Amsterdam, Netherlands).

Updated data from the Phase 2 HORIZON study evaluating melflufen for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) patients with no or limited remaining treatment options will be presented as an oral presentation by Professor Paul G. Richardson. Three poster presentations, one of which is from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ANCHOR study, will also be presented.

The data in the abstracts regarding the ANCHOR and HORIZON studies is from February 6th 2019 and consequently similar to the data already presented at ASH 2018. Additional data supporting melflufen's activity have been generated during the spring of 2019 and will be presented in full at EHA.

"With the abstracts accepted at EHA, we have now already more than doubled the amount of abstracts accepted for presentations in 2019 compared to the full year of 2018. This underlines the increase in clinical experience that we are generating with melflufen for the treatment of patients with RRMM, and that melflufen continues to show strong activity alone or in combination with other myeloma drugs in this patient population. As always, the abstract book contains quite old data from the ongoing studies and we are excited about the opportunity to present the full data-sets at EHA", said Jakob Lindberg CEO of Oncopeptides.

Upcoming presentations at EHA

The HORIZON data will be presented as an oral presentation by Professor Paul G. Richardson, in the session "Novel strategies in multiple myeloma" on June 16 at 08.45 (CET) in the auditorium. Paul G. Richardson, MD, is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Program Leader, Director of Clinical Research at the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The posters will made public presented on Friday, June 14 at 09.30 and presented between 17.30 – 19.00 (CET).

Oncopeptides will also host a symposium at EHA on June 13th between 18.45 – 20.45 (CET) at the Amsterdam RAI Hall 3B, under the title "Challenging the Treatment Paradigm in Multiple Myeloma".

The four abstracts can be found on the company webpage under:

www.oncopeptides.com / Investors & Media / Presentations / EHA Abstracts 2019

HORIZON (OP-106): Updated efficacy and safety of melflufen in relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) patients refractory to daratumumab (DARA) and/or pomalidomide (POM)

Topic: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies - Clinical

Session Title: Novel strategies in multiple myeloma

Abstract Code – S 1605

ANCHOR (OP-104): A phase 1/2 study update of melflufen and dexamethasone plus bortezomib or daratumumab in in relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma patients refractory to an IMiD or a proteasome inhibitor

Topic: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies - Clinical

Session Title: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies - Clinical

Abstract Code – 608

O-12-M1: An evaluation of time to next treatment in melflufen and dexamethasone treated patients with relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma

Topic: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies - Clinical

Session Title: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies - Clinical

Abstract Code – PF 628

Tolerability of treatments for relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma: A systematic review

Topic: Quality of life, palliative & supportive care, ethics and health economics

Session Title: Quality of life, palliative & supportive care, ethics and health economics

Abstract Code – PF 726

About melflufen

Melflufen is a lipophilic peptide-conjugated alkylator that rapidly delivers a highly cytotoxic payload into myeloma cells through peptidase activity. It belongs to the novel class Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC), which is a family of lipophilic peptides that exhibit increased activity via peptidase cleavage and have the potential to treat many cancers. Peptidases play a key role in protein homeostasis and feature in cellular processes such as cell-cycle progression and programmed cell death. Melflufen is rapidly taken up by myeloma cells due to its high lipophilicity and is immediately cleaved by peptidases to deliver an entrapped hydrophilic alkylator payload. In vitro, melflufen is 50-fold more potent in myeloma cells than the alkylator payload itself due to the peptidase cleavage, and induces irreversible DNA damage and apoptosis. Melflufen displays cytotoxic activity against myeloma cell lines resistant to other treatments, including alkylators, and has also demonstrated inhibition of DNA repair induction and angiogenesis in preclinical studies.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide-conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in a global pivotal Phase 3 trial and in three additional supporting clinical trials. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

Visit www.oncopeptides.com for more information.

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB