Oncopeptides Selects Lore IO's Life Sciences Cloud Analytics Solution to Accelerate Commercialization During Drug Pre-launch Phases

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lore IO Inc ., providers of an AI-powered common data model that enables faster vendor data onboarding and unified data views, today announced that Oncopeptides , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, has selected Lore IO's Life Sciences Cloud Analytics solution to increase the speed and agility of the onboarding process, and shorten development cycles to speed drug readiness. After completing a successful 30-day starter program of Lore IO, Oncopeptides was able to onboard data from vendors within a month and create analytic content on top of the unified data view for their upcoming drug launch.

"Speed, agility, and accuracy are three critical factors in the implementation of a commercial analytics application," said Mohamed Ladha, General Manager, US Business Unit at Oncopeptides. "The Lore IO Life Sciences Cloud Analytics provides Oncopeptides with a simple, unique interface where we can access all of our data and easily create targeted dashboards for our teams. This sophisticated solution gives us access to high quality data in real-time which will be a tremendous asset as we plan to commercialize our first product."

The first commercialization of any drug launch can pose numerous complications that may prolong an organization's ability to bring a drug to market. Due, in part, to the shortage of deployment resources, long lead times, and high costs, many emerging biopharma and diagnostics organizations have struggled to perform the data analysis needed to make informed decisions and expedite commercial success. By providing organizations with an end-to-end analytics platform, drug and device providers can easily onboard data and begin extracting value within weeks, not months, and create multiple dashboards that simplify the analysis of onboarded data to ensure just-in-time commercialization of their product launch.

"The ability to leverage any dashboard in 30 days has drastically improved our ability to plan and prepare our go-to-market strategy," said Nicholas Holsman, Executive Director, Commercial Operations at Oncopeptides. "The modularity of Lore IO's Cloud Analytics packages provides us with business analytics when we need it, as we progress towards commercialization. Within two months, we have already implemented our medical affairs insights and field force management dashboards, with more on the way."

The Lore IO Life Sciences Cloud Analytics solution leverages a build-as-you-grow methodology that ensures data is accessible to business teams at every step. This purpose-built analytics approach not only enables them to tap into insights in just weeks, but also allows for easy onboarding of new data sources with its self-serve, no-code model.

"Oncopeptides is a great example of how we are helping established and emerging pharma and biotech companies further accelerate the development and operationalization of enterprise data warehouses and commercialized analytics during pre-drug launch phases," said Janardan Prasad, Chief Business Officer at Lore IO. "By expediting the onboarding and transformation of vendor sources of industry data in an easy to use, self-service manner, Oncopeptides created a unified view of the data for analysis and accelerated the execution of their go-to-market plan."

