Oncopeptides to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on June 7th at 11.30am EST

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announced today that they will attend the Jefferies annual Healthcare Conference in New York between June 4-7th and make a plenum presentation on June 7th 11.30am EST.

The presentation will be webcasted and will available under:

www.oncopeptides.com / Investors & Media / Presentations / Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide-conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in a global pivotal phase 3 trial called OCEAN, a phase 2 trial called HORIZON and in two additional supporting clinical trials. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

