Oncopeptides Will Host a Webcast on Monday, 17 June at 09:00 (CET) to Review and Update Presentations From European Hematology (EHA) Meeting

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), announces today that the company will make a review and update on the presented data from the European Hematology Meeting (EHA) on Monday, June 17, 2019, at. 09:00 (CET).

It will be presented by CEO Jakob Lindberg and members of the Oncopeptide management team.

The conference call can also be followed via the link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2019-06-17-oncopeptides-press-conference.

Phone numbers for participants from:

Sweden: +46-8-566-427-06

Europe: +44-3333-009-030

USA: +1-833-526-8384

For further information, please contact:

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological cancers. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma, including the Phase 2 pivotal trial HORIZON currently underway and a global confirmatory Phase 3 trial (OCEAN) continuing enrollment. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

