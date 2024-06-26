ONCOR JOINS THE 900 MHz PRIVATE WIRELESS NETWORKS MOVEMENT WITH ANTERIX SPECTRUM AGREEMENT

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") under which Oncor will acquire 900 MHz broadband spectrum from Anterix necessary to deploy a private wireless broadband network throughout its service territory.

The new licenses will enable Oncor to move to next generation broadband for mission-critical data and voice services within Oncor across its service territory. The network will provide a host of capabilities that are expected to benefit Oncor and its customers, including enhanced resiliency, data transmission, and overall communication and operational intelligence.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor is a regulated electricity transmission and distribution business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest transmission and distribution system in Texas, delivering electricity to more than 4 million homes and businesses across a distribution service territory that has an estimated population of approximately 13 million and operating more than 143,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas.

"Oncor is an exciting customer for Anterix," said Rob Schwartz, Anterix's President & Chief Executive Officer. "Not only does this agreement address another 'complex system,' but it also adds another utility to our nationwide network of utility networks. This agreement highlights the benefits of private LTE. We look forward to working with Oncor and other Texas utilities to support energy resilience and reliability in the ERCOT market."

For additional information about the Anterix-Oncor agreement, see the Anterix-Oncor Agreement Fact Sheet in the investor information section of Anterix's website.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "aims," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "considered," "likely," "estimate" and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the timing of payments under Oncor's agreement with Anterix to acquire 900 MHz broadband spectrum, (ii) Anterix's ability to negotiate and enter into agreements with incumbents to clear the 900 MHz broadband spectrum allocation in Oncor's service areas on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses in Oncor's service areas; and (iv) Anterix's ability to satisfy the other terms of its agreement with Oncor. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Anterix's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from its management's current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Anterix may not be successful in commercializing its spectrum assets to its targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers on a timely basis and on favorable terms; (ii) Anterix may be unable to secure broadband licenses from the FCC on a timely and cost-effective basis; (iii) Anterix has a limited operating history with its current business plan, which makes it difficult to evaluate its prospects and future financial results and its business activities, strategic approaches and plans may not be successful; and (iv) the value of Anterix's spectrum assets may fluctuate significantly based on supply and demand, as well as technical and regulatory changes. These and other risk factors that may affect Anterix's future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in Anterix's most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that it makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on Anterix's website at www.anterix.com under the Investor Relations section and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

