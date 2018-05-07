Oncor Reports Solid First Quarter 2018 Results

- Improved First Quarter Earnings

- Sempra Energy's Acquisition of Majority Ownership of Oncor Completed

- Oncor Leadership Succession Plan Implemented

- Additional Equity Investment Received From Members

DALLAS, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") today reported first quarter 2018 net income of $89 million compared with first quarter 2017 net income of $73 million.

Oncor's first quarter 2018 results included the effects of the rate case settlement (effective November 2017), the Sharyland Asset Exchange and favorable weather, partially offset by costs associated with the Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) acquisition. Financial and operational results are provided in Tables A, B, C and D.

"We are pleased with our solid performance in the first quarter," said Allen Nye, chief executive of Oncor.  "During the quarter, we successfully closed the transaction with Sempra Energy and completed our leadership succession as planned. We look forward to continuing our strong financial and operational performance in 2018 as we continue to deliver our customers the lowest rates of any investor-owned utility in Texas."

Operating Highlights
On March 9, after receiving final regulatory approvals, Sempra Energy completed its acquisition of an approximate 80 percent ownership interest in Oncor. With the closing of the Sempra Energy transaction, Oncor now has a financially strong and dynamic majority owner who will partner with Oncor in our efforts to continue to provide the safest, most reliable and affordable electric service to our customers. 

Effective with the closing of the Sempra Energy transaction on March 9, Oncor implemented its previously-announced leadership succession plan.  Allen Nye, who had been serving as Oncor's senior vice president and general counsel, became Oncor's chief executive, succeeding Robert S. Shapard, who became Oncor's chairman.

In April 2018, Sempra Energy and our other member contributed a total of $144 million in cash proportionate to their equity ownership interests to Oncor. Completion of this additional equity investment satisfies one of the regulatory commitments made by Sempra Energy and Oncor in their change-in-control proceeding.

Sempra Energy Internet Broadcast Today
Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) will broadcast a live discussion of its reported results over the Internet today 12 p.m. EDT with senior management of Sempra Energy and Oncor. Access is available at sempra.com.  For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1980202.

Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call. 

***

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and operating more than 134,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Table A - Condensed Statements of Consolidated Net Income ($ millions)

Three Months
Ended

March 31, 2018

Three Months

 Ended

March 31, 2017

Operating revenues

$990

$935

Operating expenses:

Wholesale transmission service

245

231

Operation and maintenance

219

188

Depreciation and amortization

166

195

Provision in lieu of income taxes

33

45

Taxes other than income

125

112

Total operating expenses

788

771

Operating income

202

164

Other income and (deductions) ‒ net

(32)

(11)

Nonoperating provision (benefit) in lieu of income taxes

(7)

(5)

Interest expense and related charges

88

85

Net income

$  89

$  73



Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Table B - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ millions)

At March 31,

2018

At December 31,

2017

ASSETS

Current assets:

  Cash and cash equivalents

$       36

$       21

  Trade accounts receivable ‒ net

587

635

  Amounts receivable from members related to income taxes

-

26

  Materials and supplies inventories ‒ at average cost

107

91

  Prepayments and other current assets

92

88

Total current assets

822

861

Investments and other property

120

113

Property, plant and equipment – net

15,171

14,879

Goodwill

4,064

4,064

Regulatory assets

2,130

2,180

Other noncurrent assets

13

23

Total assets

$22,320

$22,120



LIABILITIES AND MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS

Current liabilities:

  Short-term borrowings

$  1,075

$     950

  Long-term debt due currently

825

550

  Trade accounts payable

309

242

  Amounts payable to members related to income taxes

32

21

  Accrued taxes other than amounts related to income

78

190

  Accrued interest

70

83

  Other current liabilities

178

188

Total current liabilities

2,567

2,224

Long-term debt, less amounts due currently

5,293

5,567

Liability in lieu of deferred income taxes

1,528

1,517

Regulatory liabilities

2,853

2,807

Employee benefit obligations and other

2,086

2,102

  Total liabilities

14,327

14,217

Membership interests :

Capital account ― number of interests outstanding 2018 and 2017 – 635,000,000

8,093

8,004

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(100)

(101)

   Total membership interests

7,993

7,903

Total liabilities and membership interests

$22,320

$22,120



Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Table C - Condensed Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows ($ millions)

At March 31,

2018

At March 31,

2017

Cash flows – operating activities:

Net income

$   89

$   73

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

196

207

Provision in lieu of deferred income taxes – net

10

111

Other – net 

-

(1)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Regulatory accounts related to reconcilable tariffs

30

(12)

Other operating assets and liabilities

10

23

Cash provided by operating activities

335

401

Cash flows — financing activities:

Net increase in short-term borrowings

125

91

Distributions to members

-

(86)

Cash provided by financing activities

125

5

Cash flows — investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(450)

(426)

Other – net 

5

5

Cash used in investing activities

(445)

(421)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

15

(15)

Cash and cash equivalents — beginning balance

21

16

Cash and cash equivalents — ending balance

$   36

$     1



Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Table D – Operating Statistics

At March 31,

2018

At March 31,

2017

Electric energy volumes (gigawatt-hours):

Residential

10,444

8,489

Other (a)

18,990

16,889

Total electric energy volumes

29,434

25,378



Electricity distribution points of delivery (end of period and in thousands) (b)

3,572

3,450




(a) Includes small business, large commercial and industrial and all other non-residential distribution points of delivery.

(b) Based on number of active meters.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-reports-solid-first-quarter-2018-results-300643343.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

