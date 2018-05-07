Oncor Reports Solid First Quarter 2018 Results

"We are pleased with our solid performance in the first quarter," said Allen Nye, chief executive of Oncor. "During the quarter, we successfully closed the transaction with Sempra Energy and completed our leadership succession as planned. We look forward to continuing our strong financial and operational performance in 2018 as we continue to deliver our customers the lowest rates of any investor-owned utility in Texas."

Operating Highlights

On March 9, after receiving final regulatory approvals, Sempra Energy completed its acquisition of an approximate 80 percent ownership interest in Oncor. With the closing of the Sempra Energy transaction, Oncor now has a financially strong and dynamic majority owner who will partner with Oncor in our efforts to continue to provide the safest, most reliable and affordable electric service to our customers.

Effective with the closing of the Sempra Energy transaction on March 9, Oncor implemented its previously-announced leadership succession plan. Allen Nye, who had been serving as Oncor's senior vice president and general counsel, became Oncor's chief executive, succeeding Robert S. Shapard, who became Oncor's chairman.

In April 2018, Sempra Energy and our other member contributed a total of $144 million in cash proportionate to their equity ownership interests to Oncor. Completion of this additional equity investment satisfies one of the regulatory commitments made by Sempra Energy and Oncor in their change-in-control proceeding.

Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and operating more than 134,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC Table A - Condensed Statements of Consolidated Net Income ($ millions)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2018 Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Operating revenues $990 $935 Operating expenses:



Wholesale transmission service 245 231 Operation and maintenance 219 188 Depreciation and amortization 166 195 Provision in lieu of income taxes 33 45 Taxes other than income 125 112 Total operating expenses 788 771 Operating income 202 164 Other income and (deductions) ‒ net (32) (11) Nonoperating provision (benefit) in lieu of income taxes (7) (5) Interest expense and related charges 88 85 Net income $ 89 $ 73







Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC Table B - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ millions)

At March 31, 2018 At December 31, 2017 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 36 $ 21 Trade accounts receivable ‒ net 587 635 Amounts receivable from members related to income taxes - 26 Materials and supplies inventories ‒ at average cost 107 91 Prepayments and other current assets 92 88 Total current assets 822 861 Investments and other property 120 113 Property, plant and equipment – net 15,171 14,879 Goodwill 4,064 4,064 Regulatory assets 2,130 2,180 Other noncurrent assets 13 23 Total assets $22,320 $22,120





LIABILITIES AND MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS



Current liabilities:



Short-term borrowings $ 1,075 $ 950 Long-term debt due currently 825 550 Trade accounts payable 309 242 Amounts payable to members related to income taxes 32 21 Accrued taxes other than amounts related to income 78 190 Accrued interest 70 83 Other current liabilities 178 188 Total current liabilities 2,567 2,224 Long-term debt, less amounts due currently 5,293 5,567 Liability in lieu of deferred income taxes 1,528 1,517 Regulatory liabilities 2,853 2,807 Employee benefit obligations and other 2,086 2,102 Total liabilities 14,327 14,217 Membership interests :



Capital account ― number of interests outstanding 2018 and 2017 – 635,000,000 8,093 8,004 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100) (101) Total membership interests 7,993 7,903 Total liabilities and membership interests $22,320 $22,120







Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC Table C - Condensed Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows ($ millions)

At March 31, 2018 At March 31, 2017 Cash flows – operating activities:



Net income $ 89 $ 73 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 196 207 Provision in lieu of deferred income taxes – net 10 111 Other – net - (1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Regulatory accounts related to reconcilable tariffs 30 (12) Other operating assets and liabilities 10 23 Cash provided by operating activities 335 401 Cash flows — financing activities:



Net increase in short-term borrowings 125 91 Distributions to members - (86) Cash provided by financing activities 125 5 Cash flows — investing activities:



Capital expenditures (450) (426) Other – net 5 5 Cash used in investing activities (445) (421) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 15 (15) Cash and cash equivalents — beginning balance 21 16 Cash and cash equivalents — ending balance $ 36 $ 1







Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC Table D – Operating Statistics

At March 31, 2018 At March 31, 2017 Electric energy volumes (gigawatt-hours):



Residential 10,444 8,489 Other (a) 18,990 16,889 Total electric energy volumes 29,434 25,378





Electricity distribution points of delivery (end of period and in thousands) (b) 3,572 3,450









(a) Includes small business, large commercial and industrial and all other non-residential distribution points of delivery. (b) Based on number of active meters.

