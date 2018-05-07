Oncor Reports Solid First Quarter 2018 Results

DALLAS, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") today reported first quarter 2018 net income of $89 million compared with first quarter 2017 net income of $73 million.
Oncor's first quarter 2018 results included the effects of the rate case settlement (effective November 2017), the Sharyland Asset Exchange and favorable weather, partially offset by costs associated with the Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) acquisition. Financial and operational results are provided in Tables A, B, C and D.
"We are pleased with our solid performance in the first quarter," said Allen Nye, chief executive of Oncor. "During the quarter, we successfully closed the transaction with Sempra Energy and completed our leadership succession as planned. We look forward to continuing our strong financial and operational performance in 2018 as we continue to deliver our customers the lowest rates of any investor-owned utility in Texas."
Operating Highlights
On March 9, after receiving final regulatory approvals, Sempra Energy completed its acquisition of an approximate 80 percent ownership interest in Oncor. With the closing of the Sempra Energy transaction, Oncor now has a financially strong and dynamic majority owner who will partner with Oncor in our efforts to continue to provide the safest, most reliable and affordable electric service to our customers.
Effective with the closing of the Sempra Energy transaction on March 9, Oncor implemented its previously-announced leadership succession plan. Allen Nye, who had been serving as Oncor's senior vice president and general counsel, became Oncor's chief executive, succeeding Robert S. Shapard, who became Oncor's chairman.
In April 2018, Sempra Energy and our other member contributed a total of $144 million in cash proportionate to their equity ownership interests to Oncor. Completion of this additional equity investment satisfies one of the regulatory commitments made by Sempra Energy and Oncor in their change-in-control proceeding.
Sempra Energy Internet Broadcast Today
Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) will broadcast a live discussion of its reported results over the Internet today 12 p.m. EDT with senior management of Sempra Energy and Oncor. Access is available at sempra.com. For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1980202.
Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call.
***
Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and operating more than 134,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.
Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.
|
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
|
Table A - Condensed Statements of Consolidated Net Income ($ millions)
|
Three Months
March 31, 2018
|
Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2017
|
Operating revenues
|
$990
|
$935
|
Operating expenses:
|
Wholesale transmission service
|
245
|
231
|
Operation and maintenance
|
219
|
188
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
166
|
195
|
Provision in lieu of income taxes
|
33
|
45
|
Taxes other than income
|
125
|
112
|
Total operating expenses
|
788
|
771
|
Operating income
|
202
|
164
|
Other income and (deductions) ‒ net
|
(32)
|
(11)
|
Nonoperating provision (benefit) in lieu of income taxes
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
Interest expense and related charges
|
88
|
85
|
Net income
|
$ 89
|
$ 73
|
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
|
Table B - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ millions)
|
At March 31,
2018
|
At December 31,
2017
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 36
|
$ 21
|
Trade accounts receivable ‒ net
|
587
|
635
|
Amounts receivable from members related to income taxes
|
-
|
26
|
Materials and supplies inventories ‒ at average cost
|
107
|
91
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
92
|
88
|
Total current assets
|
822
|
861
|
Investments and other property
|
120
|
113
|
Property, plant and equipment – net
|
15,171
|
14,879
|
Goodwill
|
4,064
|
4,064
|
Regulatory assets
|
2,130
|
2,180
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
13
|
23
|
Total assets
|
$22,320
|
$22,120
|
LIABILITIES AND MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$ 1,075
|
$ 950
|
Long-term debt due currently
|
825
|
550
|
Trade accounts payable
|
309
|
242
|
Amounts payable to members related to income taxes
|
32
|
21
|
Accrued taxes other than amounts related to income
|
78
|
190
|
Accrued interest
|
70
|
83
|
Other current liabilities
|
178
|
188
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,567
|
2,224
|
Long-term debt, less amounts due currently
|
5,293
|
5,567
|
Liability in lieu of deferred income taxes
|
1,528
|
1,517
|
Regulatory liabilities
|
2,853
|
2,807
|
Employee benefit obligations and other
|
2,086
|
2,102
|
Total liabilities
|
14,327
|
14,217
|
Membership interests :
|
Capital account ― number of interests outstanding 2018 and 2017 – 635,000,000
|
8,093
|
8,004
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(100)
|
(101)
|
Total membership interests
|
7,993
|
7,903
|
Total liabilities and membership interests
|
$22,320
|
$22,120
|
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
|
Table C - Condensed Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows ($ millions)
|
At March 31,
2018
|
At March 31,
2017
|
Cash flows – operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 89
|
$ 73
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
196
|
207
|
Provision in lieu of deferred income taxes – net
|
10
|
111
|
Other – net
|
-
|
(1)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Regulatory accounts related to reconcilable tariffs
|
30
|
(12)
|
Other operating assets and liabilities
|
10
|
23
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
335
|
401
|
Cash flows — financing activities:
|
Net increase in short-term borrowings
|
125
|
91
|
Distributions to members
|
-
|
(86)
|
Cash provided by financing activities
|
125
|
5
|
Cash flows — investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(450)
|
(426)
|
Other – net
|
5
|
5
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(445)
|
(421)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
15
|
(15)
|
Cash and cash equivalents — beginning balance
|
21
|
16
|
Cash and cash equivalents — ending balance
|
$ 36
|
$ 1
|
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
|
Table D – Operating Statistics
|
At March 31,
2018
|
At March 31,
2017
|
Electric energy volumes (gigawatt-hours):
|
Residential
|
10,444
|
8,489
|
Other (a)
|
18,990
|
16,889
|
Total electric energy volumes
|
29,434
|
25,378
|
Electricity distribution points of delivery (end of period and in thousands) (b)
|
3,572
|
3,450
|
(a) Includes small business, large commercial and industrial and all other non-residential distribution points of delivery.
|
(b) Based on number of active meters.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-reports-solid-first-quarter-2018-results-300643343.html
SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Share this article