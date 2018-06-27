Oncor to Participate in Sempra Energy's Analyst Conference on June 28

DALLAS, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") will participate in the Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) analyst conference to be held on June 28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Sempra Energy is the indirect owner of 80.25% of Oncor's outstanding equity interests. A live webcast of the conference will be available on the investor section of Sempra Energy's website (www.sempra.com) and a replay also will be available on Sempra Energy's website within 24 hours after the conference. Oncor will file a copy of the presentation slides related to Oncor on a Current Report on Form 8-K prior to the webcast.