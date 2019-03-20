Oncor to Participate in Sempra Energy's Investor Day March 27

DALLAS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") announced today that CEO Allen Nye will participate in Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) Investor Day on March 27. Nye will provide an update on Oncor's business strategy and financial goals during the conference, which will be webcast live starting at 8 a.m. PDT from the Investor Day at Sempra Energy's Headquarters in San Diego. Sempra Energy is the indirect owner of 80.25% of Oncor's equity interests.

Interested parties can view the live webcast by visiting the investor section of Sempra Energy's website, http://investor.sempra.com/events. Prior to the webcast, an accompanying slide presentation (including Oncor's presentation) will be posted to the investor section of Sempra Energy's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Sempra Energy's website within 24 hours after the conference.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.6 million homes and businesses and operating more than 137,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Related Links

http://www.oncor.com

