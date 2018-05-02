Oncor To Release First Quarter 2018 Results On May 7 Prior To Sempra Energy's Conference Call

Sempra Energy executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. EDT on May 7, 2018, that may include discussion of Oncor's first quarter 2018 operational and financial results. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference on Sempra Energy's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay of Sempra Energy's call will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra Energy's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1980202.

Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and operating more than 134,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

