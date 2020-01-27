OnCore Golf and Golf Boost Partner to Develop Revolutionary APP Using Artificial Intelligence

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCore Golf Technology, Inc., a technology-focused innovator in the golf industry, has established a multi-tier arrangement with Golf Boost, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) body recognition technology, to develop golf-lesson instructional tools and analytics platform.

"Over the past several years, OnCore has expanded beyond its original offering of world-class golf balls with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies and experiences to bring a new level of enjoyment and satisfaction to the game and to golfers. After seeing the potential impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, cloud-based storage and data processing, and incredible powerful and sophisticated smartphones with exceptional video capabilities, we felt that an integration of these could dramatically impact golf instruction. We believe our partnership with Golf Boost perfectly complements that vision," said OnCore's CEO, Keith Blakely.

"We are thrilled to partner with OnCore and bring an entirely new dynamic to the golf instruction space, as an extension of our broader mission to transform the way sports and movements are learned and practiced," said Golf Boost CEO, Paul Jaure.

Golf Boost's proprietary AI technology compares user body positions with predetermined methodologies, offering personalized corrective analysis in real-time. Its patented technology is at the core of the Golf Boost platform, the successful, first-of-its-kind product offering instant and personalized golf instruction from anywhere, through an easy-to-use app interface (Download at www.golfboost.com/download).

The partnership aligns the two companies to lead in the ongoing development of Artificial Intelligence golf lessons. It continues OnCore's vision to deliver products, services, and technologies that will improve the performance of golfers at all stages of their development and, in doing so, bring added satisfaction and enjoyment to their journey of becoming better golfers.

About OnCore Golf Technology, Inc.

OnCore Golf is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation while inspiring all golfers to achieve peak performance. The company entered the golf ball industry through development of the first-ever commercially available USGA-conforming hollow metal core ball and has since developed a growing suite of differentiated products that includes the soft low-compression AVANT 55 and the top-performing, award-winning ELIXR tour ball. For more information about OnCore Golf, visit www.oncoregolf.com.

About Golf Boost

Golf Boost is a technology startup focused on developing its patented proprietary AI body recognition technology that analyzes a golf swing in seconds without human interface.

Features of the Golf Boost app include:

Proprietary Patented Technology: Patent No. US 10,373,520

Artificial intelligence algorithms trigger a golf lesson in seconds.

Proprietary video recognition technology identifies body positions.

Instant video feedback and swing analysis.

Engaging social network where users can share and track their progress with other golfers.

For more information visit www.golfboost.com

Media Contact: Curtis Rogers |716.860.2331| curt@kcpublicrelations.com

