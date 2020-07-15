OnCore Golf Debuts High-Performance, Four-Piece Tour Ball - VERO X1

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCore Golf, the Buffalo, New York-based golf ball company, unveils their second Tour ball after three years of research and development. OnCore's first four-piece ball, the VERO X1, upholds OnCore's commitment to innovation and technology while diversifying the company's portfolio of golf balls to meet the needs of all player performance levels.

Building off of their award-winning three-piece tour ball, the ELIXR™, OnCore undertook an effort to further increase spin off the irons and distance off the tee while maintaining the highly desirable feel and control offered by the ELIXR™. The VERO X1 features a thinner cast urethane cover, a nano-thick transition layer between cover and mantle, a high modulus, perimeter-weighted mantle, and an oversized-core. These elements are combined to release a turbocharged performance delivering enhanced speed and distance, noticeably higher stability in flight, and more control and responsiveness to irons and wedges for high skill shots.

"Our primary objective in developing the VERO X1 was to create a product that the best golfers in the world would objectively consider best-in-class. We even selected the name to communicate clearly that this is not a story of marketing – it's a story of performance. Vero is Italian for "true, real, or genuine" and that is what this ball is all about. True performance," commented Keith Blakely, OnCore's CEO.

John Calabria, OnCore's Senior Technical Advisor who led the VERO X1 development effort, added, "I've been involved with the development of some of the top-performing balls in the industry for the past 30-plus years and could not be more excited about what we've accomplished with the VERO X1. The robotic data speaks for itself, but the true test of any ball is how golfers respond to it. The feedback from golfers who know their game and are able to be discerning in their assessment of a new product have been unanimously positive in their reviews. Distance, control, accuracy, and feel – everything these golfers look for – are all showing up as pluses for the VERO X1 against their current tour balls."

Pros and low handicap amateur golfers alike are experiencing first-hand on how well this 85-compression and a 318-dimple pattern tour ball is performing. Golf Labs testing over a range of clubhead speeds has confirmed that the VERO X1 tour ball is competitively longer than other brands on the market across driver, 7-iron and wedge, along with the desired spin rates for each.

Following several weeks of testing, Gary Player, three-time Masters Champion and international golf legend, offered his assessment: "I've given it a good test in all kinds of weather conditions. I love the ball. I must say, I've never played a better ball. The paint on it is outstanding and it's a little firmer than the ELIXR™. I just love putting with it, and it gives a very nice click. You've got a ball that is outstanding."

Priced at $39.99 per dozen, the VERO X1 Tour ball can be purchased at www.OnCoreGolf.com, along with OnCore's other highly regarded golf balls, the AVANT and ELIXR™.

More About OnCore Golf

OnCore Golf is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation while inspiring all golfers to achieve peak performance. The company entered the golf ball industry through the development of the first-ever commercially available USGA-conforming hollow metal core ball and has since developed a growing suite of differentiated products that includes the soft low-compression AVANT 55 and the top-performing, award-winning ELIXR tour ball. For more information about OnCore Golf, visit www.oncoregolf.com.

Media Contact:

Curtis Rogers

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE OnCore Golf