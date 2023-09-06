OncoResponse Announces Appointment of Carol Gallagher to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders, today announced the appointment of Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D., as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors. Dr. Gallagher is an experienced board director and operator who brings over 30 years' experience in drug development, business development, and commercial activities. She currently serves on several private and public boards and is a venture advisor at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a venture capital firm.

"Carol is a highly regarded industry leader with a broad array of expertise that will be invaluable to OncoResponse as we advance our leading cancer discovery and development efforts," said Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse. "Carol is skilled at leveraging her clinical and commercial acumen along with financial insights to provide strategic direction to public and private companies. We look forward to having her as an integral part of our Board."

Dr. Gallagher joined NEA in 2014. She is a member of the Salk Institute Board of Trustees, where she chairs the Salk Women & Science Advisory Committee. Dr. Gallagher also serves as a public company director at Mirati Therapeutics, PMV Pharma, and Atara Biotherapeutics in addition to serving as director for several private, venture-backed companies. From 2008 to 2011, Dr. Gallagher served as President and CEO of Calistoga, which was acquired by Gilead Sciences. Prior to Calistoga, she held various roles at Amgen, Agouron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, IDEC Pharmaceuticals, CancerVax, Anadys and Eli Lilly.

"I'm thrilled to join the Board at OncoResponse and look forward to working with the team to achieve new breakthroughs in immunotherapy," said Dr. Gallagher. "The company's growing pipeline of macrophage-modulating antibodies offers a compelling opportunity to leverage the immune system to fight cancer."

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel antibodies targeting immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead clinical candidate, OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an Elite Responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. OR2805 has entered cohort expansion trials in multiple cancer indications. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development, including OR502, a best-in-class anti-LILRB2 antibody that rescues innate and adaptive immune responses from LILRB2-mediated immune suppression. OR502 will enter clinical studies in 2023. For more information please visit www.oncoresponse.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

