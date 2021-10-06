OncoResponse Announces Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021)

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of elite cancer responders, today announced that it will present three abstracts at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held in Washington D.C. and virtually November 10-14, 2021.

"We are pleased to be highlighting several preclinical findings at the SITC conference demonstrating the application of our propriety immunotherapy platform we are utilizing to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. This includes preclinical findings for our lead therapeutic candidate, OR2805, which has entered clinical development," said Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Development of OR2805, an anti-CD163 antibody derived from an elite responder to checkpoint inhibitor therapy that relieves immunosuppression caused by M2c macrophages

Poster/Abstract Number: 271

Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

Title: Preclinical characterization of humanized anti-Siglec-15 antibodies that rescue T cells from macrophage-mediated immune suppression

Poster/Abstract Number: 262

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST

Title: Discovery and preclinical characterization of anti-LILRB2 antibodies that rescue T cells from macrophage-mediated immune suppression

Poster/Abstract Number: 276

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST

Poster presentations will be accessible in person and virtually. Onsite posters will be displayed in the SITC Poster Hall located in Hall E of the convention center. ePosters will be available for SITC attendees on Nov. 12 at 7 am ET and can be accessed on the SITC virtual meeting site.

About OR2805

OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an elite responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. This antibody binds to CD163 which is highly expressed on tumor associated macrophages (TAMs) that create an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and inhibit anti-tumor T-cell responses. High frequency of CD163-expressing TAMs generally predicts an unfavorable prognosis in solid tumors. OR2805 is designed to improve anti-tumor T-cell responses, by reversing the immunosuppression of TAMs, as a therapeutic strategy for monotherapy and in combination with CPI.

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development. OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Magnetar Group, Yonjin Venture, Bering Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma (China), Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponseinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

