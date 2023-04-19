OncoResponse Presents at AACR 2023 Annual Meeting Preclinical Data Highlighting Dual Antagonist Antibodies Targeting both LILRB1 and LILRB2

Dual antagonist antibodies enhance both innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses

SEATTLE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders, today presented preclinical data highlighting its identification of dual antagonist antibodies targeting both LILRB1 and LILRB2 as potential anti-cancer immunotherapies at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

"Combining myeloid and lymphoid checkpoint inhibition with dual LILRB1 and LILRB2 inhibition in a single antibody offers the opportunity to provide broader target coverage and therapeutic applications as well as the potential to overcome some of the major obstacles naturally faced in the tumor microenvironment," said Kamal Puri, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of OncoResponse. "We are excited about the potential of dual antagonist antibodies targeting LILRB1 and LILRB2, as our preclinical research provides compelling evidence of their ability to generate anti-tumor responses. These results support further development of lead anti-LILRB2/1 antibodies, as well as our OR502 anti-LILRB2 clinical candidate, as new approaches for cancer immunotherapy."

The presentation highlighted the discovery and characterization of dual antagonist antibodies that target both LILRB1 and LILRB2, inhibitory receptors that promote immunosuppression within the tumor microenvironment. Data presented demonstrate:

Enhanced IFN-γ production by peripheral blood mononuclear cells and TNF-α secretion by macrophages

Rescue of CD8 + T cells from M2c macrophage-mediated immunosuppression

T cells from M2c macrophage-mediated immunosuppression Enhanced NK cell-mediated cytotoxicity

Robust anti-tumor activity in an SK-MEL-5 tumor model in humanized NSG-SGM3 mice

The poster presentation is accessible from the Publications & Presentations page of the OncoResponse website at www.oncoresponse.com/publications/publications.php.

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel antibodies targeting immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead clinical candidate, OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an Elite Responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. OR2805 has entered cohort expansion trials in multiple cancer indications. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development, including a best-in-class anti-LILRB2 antibody that will enter clinical studies in 2023.

OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, RiverVest Venture Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Canaan Partners, Reimagined Ventures, Fiscus Ventures, Yonjin Venture, InterVest, Bering Capital, Helsinn Investment Fund, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponse.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Rathbun Communications

+1.206.769.9219

[email protected]

SOURCE OncoResponse