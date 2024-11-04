OncoResponse to Present Phase 1 Results of Clinical Study of OR502, anti-LILRB2 Antibody, as a Late-Breaker Poster Presentation at SITC 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders, today announced that it will present Phase 1 results for the clinical study of OR502, a novel, humanized anti-leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 (LILRB2) antibody that rescues innate and adaptive immune responses from LILRB2 mediated immune suppression. The Phase 1 study results will be presented as a late-breaker poster presentation at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2024), taking place in Houston, Texas, November 8-10, 2024.

Details are as follows:

Title (Late-Breaking Abstract): Phase 1 results of OR502, an antibody against leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B2 (LILRB2), in subjects with advanced cancers

Abstract Number: 1464

Details: Saturday, November 9, George R. Brown Convention Center

Title: Adaptive design elements in a Ph 1-2 study of OR502, a novel antibody against leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B2 (LILRB2), in response to evolving Ph 1 data and changing regulatory environment

Abstract Number: 680

Details: Saturday, November 9, George R. Brown Convention Center

OncoResponse poster presentations from SITC are available on the Publications page of the Company website following their respective sessions.

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel antibodies targeting immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead clinical candidate, OR502 is a best-in-class anti-LILRB2 antibody that rescues innate and adaptive immune responses from LILRB2-mediated immune suppression and entered clinical study in 2023. OR502 clinical studies are being conducted with support from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) DP230076. For more information please visit www.oncoresponse.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Rathbun Communications

+1.206.769.9219

[email protected]

SOURCE OncoResponse