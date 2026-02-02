OnCorps AI Welcomes Former BlackRock Executive Ron Allen as CEO

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCorps AI, a leading agentic AI platform for fund operations, today announced the appointment of Ron Allen as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder Bob Suh will serve as Chairman and remain actively involved in guiding the company's product vision and strategic growth.

Ron brings more than 25 years of experience scaling enterprise platforms and leading transformation initiatives for the world's largest financial institutions. Most recently, Ron served as Global Head of Transformation, Aladdin at BlackRock, where he partnered with global asset managers to modernize front, middle- and back-office workflows and drive platform adoption at scale.

Founded in 2011, OnCorps delivers intelligent exception resolution for fund operations, primarily serving asset managers and fund administrators. Beyond identifying discrepancies in trade reconciliations and fund documentation, the platform autonomously investigates root causes, provides recommendations for issue resolution, and learns from historical patterns to prevent future breaks. OnCorps' production-ready agents are trained on domain-specific data and workflows.

"Bob and the team have built a proven platform with deep client relationships and strong momentum," said Ron Allen, CEO of OnCorps. "I'm honored to join at this transformative time in capital markets and look forward to scaling OnCorps' impact across the industry. Our clients are navigating tremendous complexity, and they need AI solutions that deliver measurable impact. I'm excited by the opportunity to help them unlock meaningful operational efficiencies."

Ron's appointment builds on OnCorps' recent $55 million growth investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners. The company will use the capital to accelerate product innovation, expand go-to-market efforts, and scale infrastructure to support its rapidly growing customer base.

"Ron brings the industry experience and seasoned leadership that OnCorps needs to scale," said Jim Brown, Managing Partner of Long Ridge. "OnCorps already serves leading institutions representing $13 trillion in assets – and is well positioned to expand its platform into adjacent workflows across capital markets. We look forward to partnering with Ron and the team in this next phase of growth."

"I'm delighted Ron agreed to join OnCorps. Ron is a proven enterprise leader with deep credibility in capital markets technology and a track record of executing large-scale transformations," said Bob Suh, Founder of OnCorps. "With Ron as CEO, we're positioned to expand beyond our existing footprint and meet the industry's accelerating demand for AI-first middle- and back-office operations."

About OnCorps AI

OnCorps AI is a leading agentic AI platform for fund operations. The company delivers intelligent exception resolution for trade reconciliations, fund reporting, and related operational workflows. By optimizing the investigation and resolution of complex exceptions, OnCorps drives efficiency and risk reduction for asset managers and fund administrators. For more information, visit www.oncorps.ai .

