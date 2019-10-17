OnCorps Receives 2019 NICSA Award for Innovation in Technology

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCorps announced today that its Fund Operations AI solution was selected as a winner of the "Innovation in Technology" award by NICSA , the premier global asset management industry trade association. The award will be presented at NICSA's General Membership Meeting later today.

The NICSA NOVA Awards showcase excellence in innovation and leadership across a number of categories within the asset management industry. The Awards recognize outstanding organizations and industry professionals that excel in the field of asset management by demonstrating exemplary leadership and innovation.

"We are proud to celebrate OnCorps as it exemplifies NICSA's mission to advance best practices across all facets of the global asset management industry," said Jim Fitzpatrick, President and CEO of NICSA.

With OnCorps' AI-enabled platform, a group of the world's leading asset managers with almost $3T AUM, are able to centralize a host of middle- and back-office processes, such as reconciliation, reporting, and third-party oversight. In so doing, the fund operations teams' own decisions and observations train the AI algorithms to provide better recommendations that automate checks, identify issues, and guide analysts to the most likely root causes of errors.

"OnCorps applications are proven to save teams time, catch more errors, and give leadership visibility into team and service provider performance," said Bob Suh, Founder and CEO of OnCorps. "We are pleased that NICSA is recognizing our contribution to the industry."

About OnCorps

OnCorps helps people make better decisions by giving them personalized decision-making tools powered by machine learning and behavioral science algorithms. The platform leverages prominent research in behavioral science to engage users and provide more comprehensive data that will produce better, more actionable decisions. OnCorps serves the largest global financial, consulting, and technology firms seeking an edge in decision analytics. For more information visit www.oncorps.io

About NICSA

NICSA is a not-for-profit trade association striving to connect all facets of the global asset management industry in order to develop, share, implement, and advance leading practices. For over fifty years, NICSA has promoted an open and collaborative environment, where members' and partners' deep expertise and unique perspectives have come together to help strategically implement and support the industry's most vital issues.

