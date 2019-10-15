OncoSec Announces New Peer-Reviewed Data for TAVO™ in Virus-Associated Skin Cancer Published in Clinical Cancer Research

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated ("OncoSec") (Nasdaq: ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced the publication of new data in Clinical Cancer Research which highlighted TAVO™ (intratumoral plasmid IL-12 with electroporation) as a safe, feasibility and clinically meaningful therapy in patients with Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), an aggressive form of skin cancer.

"These data demonstrate that intratumoral delivery of plasmid interleukin-12 with electroporation (TAVO™) as a monotherapy has the potential to have a durable impact on skin cancers such as Merkel cell carcinoma. I'm encouraged by these initial findings and believe that TAVO™ is a treatment approach that merits further exploration in MCC," commented Shailender Bhatia, M.D., associate professor, medical oncology, Department of Medicine, University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, Washington and lead investigator and author of the study.

The single-arm, open label pilot study evaluated 15 patients with MCC receiving TAVO™ intratumorally in two cohorts (Cohort A N=3 and Cohort B N=12). Cohort A patients had locoregional MCC and received one treatment cycle prior to a definitive surgery. Cohort B patients had metastatic MCC and received four cycles of TAVO™. Results showed that 25% of Cohort B patients experienced an overall response, with two patients receiving durable effect over 16 and 55+ months, respectively. Two Cohort A patients (one with pathologic complete remission) were recurrence-free at 44+ and 75+ months.

"We continue to explore the broad therapeutic potential of TAVO™ across various cancer types and believe this study underscores the power of TAVO™ monotherapy in solid tumors such as MCC," said Daniel J. O'Connor, president and chief executive officer of OncoSec. "We remain encouraged by the growing body of clinical evidence for TAVO™ in multiple cancer indications both as a monotherapy and in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors. We look forward to providing further data updates as we continue to advance our ongoing pivotal clinical trial with TAVO™ in metastatic melanoma and our phase 2 trial in triple negative breast cancer."

An online version of the publication is available here: https://clincancerres.aacrjournals.org/content/early/2019/10/03/1078-0432.CCR-19-0972

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing its primary technology, TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non- responders. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a registered trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include: the status, progress and results of our clinical programs; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, and the level of market opportunity for our product candidates; our business plans, strategies and objectives, including plans to pursue collaboration, licensing or other similar arrangements or transactions; expectations regarding our liquidity and performance, including expense levels, sources of capital and ability to maintain operations as a going concern; the competitive landscape of our industry; and general market, economic and political conditions; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Company Contact:

Gem Hopkins

Head of Corporate Communications

858-210-7334

ghopkins@Oncosec.com

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.oncosec.com

