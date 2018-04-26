OncoSec Announces PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 Trial-in-Progress Poster Presentation at Upcoming ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Trial in progress: A phase 2 study of intratumoral pIL-12 plus electroporation in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab in patients with stage III/IV melanoma progressing on either pembrolizumab or nivolumab treatment (PISCES). (Abstract #TPS9601)

Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Date and Time: Monday, June 4, 2018 1:15 PM - 5:45 PM CST

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

About PISCES (Anti-PD-1 IL-12 Stage III/IV Combination Electroporation Study)

PISCES is a global, multicenter phase 2b, open-label trial of intratumoral plasma encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or "tavo") delivered by electroporation in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab in patients with stage III/IV melanoma who have progressed or are progressing on either pembrolizumab or nivolumab treatment. The Simon 2-stage study of intratumoral tavo plus electroporation in combination with pembrolizumab will enroll approximately 48 patients with histological diagnosis of melanoma with progressive locally advanced or metastatic disease defined as Stage III or Stage IV. The primary endpoint will be the Best Overall Response Rate (BORR).

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a biotechnology company developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies with an investigational technology, ImmunoPulse®, for the treatment of cancer. ImmunoPulse is designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or "tavo"). In Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, ImmunoPulse® IL-12 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile, evidence of anti-tumor activity in the treatment of various solid tumors, and the potential to reach beyond the site of local treatment to initiate a systemic immune response. OncoSec's lead program, ImmunoPulse IL-12, is currently in clinical development for metastatic melanoma and triple-negative breast cancer. The program's current focus is on the significant unmet medical need in patients with melanoma who are refractory or have relapsed on anti-PD-1 therapies. In addition to tavo, the Company is also identifying and developing new immune-targeting agents for use with the ImmunoPulse platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

