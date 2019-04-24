OncoSec Appoints Industry Veteran Margaret R. Dalesandro, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Margaret R. Dalesandro, Ph.D., to the Company's Board of Directors, effective today. Dr. Dalesandro brings more than 25 years of drug development experience in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics companies.

"Margaret is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with strong immunobiology experience, who, throughout her career has successfully created strategic product development plans for several important medicines. We are delighted to welcome her to our Board of Directors. Her success advancing therapeutics through discovery, clinical development and commercial launch will be invaluable as we advance the development of TAVO™," said Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec.

"I am honored to join OncoSec's Board of Directors and I believe OncoSec has established a unique and innovative approach to treating cancer," commented Dr. Dalesandro. "I look forward to bringing my experience in product development and drug commercialization to OncoSec as they continue to advance the development of TAVO™ for the treatment of a wide range of tumors."

Dr. Dalesandro previously served as Business Director of Corning Integrative Pharmacology (CIP). Prior to CIP, Dr. Dalesandro held a senior executive leadership role at ImClone Systems and was in charge of the project management for clinical development of ERBITUX® (cetuximab) and made significant contributions to the $6.5 billion-dollar sale of the ImClone to Eli Lilly in 2008. Previous to ImClone, Dr. Dalesandro served as an Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline, managing cardiovascular, urology, and oncology drug product commercialization. Before GSK, Dr. Dalesandro was a Senior Consultant at Cambridge Pharma Consultancy. Earlier in her career, she was Director of Immunobiology and Diagnostic Research at Centocor and Assistant Director of Immunobiology. Dr. Dalesandro holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Biochemistry from Bryn Mawr College and an A.B. in Biology and Chemistry from Rosemont College, where she graduated summa cum laude. Currently, Dr. Dalesandro is the President of Brecon Pharma Consulting, a full-service pharmaceutical and biotech consultancy focused on identifying and obtaining critical information early in product development.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy platform – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its ImmunoPulse® platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

