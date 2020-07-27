OncoSec Appoints Kellie Malloy Foerter as Chief Operating Officer

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a company developing late-stage intratumoral DNA–based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Kellie Malloy Foerter, previously Chief Clinical Development Officer, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. With this promotion, Kellie's leadership responsiblities will expand to now include the Company's finance, engineering and HR functions, while continuing her leadership of OncoSec's clinical operations, including its two ongoing KEYNOTE clinical trials with lead product candidate, TAVO™ (interleukin 12 or "IL-12" plasmid).

Ms. Malloy Foerter joined OncoSec in October 2018 and has been responsible for building and leading all aspects of the Company's clinical development programs, including the ongoing pivotal KEYNOTE-695 study in patients with checkpoint refractory metastatic melanoma.

"Kellie is the perfect operational leader for OncoSec at this pivotal time in our growth," said Daniel J. O'Connor, President and CEO at OncoSec. "She is a results-driven leader with a deep understanding of every aspect of our business and a has proven track record of accomplishment and success. As we move into the second half of 2020, Kellie's leadership will be instrumental in completing enrollment in the KEYNOTE-695 study and reporting an interim data update this fall, as well as driving operational success and increasing shareholder value. We congratulate Kellie on her new role and look forward to her expanded operational guidance and leadership."

Prior to joining OncoSec, Kellie was a senior executive at Syneos Health, one of the largest contract research organizations in the world, where she led a large multi-therapeutic business unit. In that role, she was responsible for all aspects of operational delivery and P&L management for the business unit. Her experiences extend well beyond her role as OncoSec's Chief Clinical Development Officer, particularly with respect to people management and budgeting. Most importantly, the systems and processes that she has put in place have enabled the pivotal KEYNOTE-695 study to advance enrollment despite the coronavirus pandemic.

With nearly three decades of experience in clinical research, Ms. Malloy Foerter has been responsible for the development and growth of multiple portfolios across therapeutic areas, which included a strong focus on oncology and hematology trials, for the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. She has risen through the ranks during her tenure at Syneos Health, having spent more than 21 years at the company which was formerly inVentiv Health and PharmaNet. Prior to her two decades at Syneos Health, Ms. Malloy-Foerter began her career at Covance where she honed her understanding of global clinical research over 7 years.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead product candidate, TAVO™, enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 or IL-12, a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors. The company is currently evaluating TAVO in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in two KEYNOTE clinical trials, including a pivotal trial in patients with anti-PD-1 checkpoint resistant metastatic melanoma and a phase 2 trial in metastatic triple negative breast cancer. OncoSec is also identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its novel Visceral Lesion Applicator designed to target deep internal lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

