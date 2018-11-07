OncoSec Appoints Robert Ward to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Robert Ward to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ward is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Bob to our Board. His considerable industry experience leading pharmaceutical companies in bringing new therapies to market and deep insight into successful commercialization strategies will be extremely valuable to OncoSec as we continue to advance our TAVO™ platform," said Avtar Dhillon, Chairman of OncoSec.

Mr. Ward brings to OncoSec over 30 years of experience as a global biopharmaceutical industry leader with experience across the full spectrum of drug development and commercialization. Mr. Ward currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Eloxx, Mr. Ward was President and Chief Executive Officer of Radius Health, Inc., where he helped the company successfully complete its initial public offering and lead the development, approval and launch of the company's TYMLOS™ injection. Prior to joining Radius, Mr. Ward was Vice President for Strategy and External Alliances for the New Opportunities iMed of Astra Zeneca. He has held a series of progressive management and executive roles with established companies such as NPS Pharmaceuticals, Schering-Plough (Merck), Pharmacia (Pfizer), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Genentech. Mr. Ward currently serves as a Director of the Massachusetts High Technology Council and had served as a Director of Akari Therapeutics from October 2016 to August 2018.

Mr. Ward received a B.A. in Biology and a B.S. in Physiological Psychology, both from the University of California, Santa Barbara, an M.S. in Management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an M.A. in Immunology from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy platform – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its ImmunoPulse® platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

