OncoSec Receives CE Mark Certification for its Commercial Electroporation Device "GenPulse™" for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a biotechnology company focused on cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies, today announced that it has received authorization to CE mark its proprietary next generation go-to-market gene delivery device, GenPulse™, a part of the OncoSec Medical System (OMS) electroporation device platform for use in solid tumors. The CE mark certification augments the Notified Body certification to the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 13485 standard for the design, development, manufacture and distribution of electroporation devices, which is renewed annually, subject to a successful audit. The GenPulse is the gene electrotransfer device which OncoSec plans to deploy commercially, both in the U.S. and the European Union (EU).

"This CE certification is an essential regulatory milestone on OncoSec's road to commercialization in Europe," said Robert Ashworth, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Quality and CMC at OncoSec. "The CE mark on our proprietary GenPulse generator represents the culmination of years of work and demonstrates that OncoSec has the capability to manufacture and develop a device that meets performance, quality and safety requirements in the EU."

A CE mark indicates the OMS electroporation device complies with Directives of the European Commission (EC) and therefore can be marketed within the 31-nation European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland. This OMS electroporation device applies short electric impulses to a tumor, causing pores to open in the membrane of cancer cells, significantly increasing the uptake of anti-cancer agents into these cells. The CE mark certification involved a comprehensive audit of the company's quality system, as well as thorough evaluation and testing of the OMS electroporation device to assure it performs safely and as designed.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach along with an acceptable safety profile, warranting further development. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

GenPulse™ and TAVO™ are trademarks of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements

This release, as well as other information provided from time to time by the Company or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current beliefs, expectations and intentions regarding future events and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would" and similar expressions (including the negative of these terms). Although we believe that expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only at the time they are published on or as otherwise specified, and does not undertake to update or revise these statements as more information becomes available, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In particular, you should be aware that the success and timing of our clinical trials, including safety and efficacy of our product candidates, patient accrual, unexpected or expected safety events, the impact of COVID-19 on the supply of our candidates or the initiation or completion of clinical trials and the usability of data generated from our trials may differ and may not meet our estimated timelines. Please refer to the risk factors and other cautionary statements provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC (each of which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov), as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

