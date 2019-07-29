OncoSec Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Patent Application with Claims Covering Cytokine-Based Intratumoral Immunotherapies

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ:ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for patent application 15/561,915. The allowed patent application covers methods of treating a patient having treatment-refractory, cutaneous or subcutaneous, cancerous tumors, that involve injecting the tumor with a plasmid coding for an immunostimulatory cytokine (e.g. IL-12), electroporating the tumor, and administering a checkpoint inhibitor to the patient. This allowance is significant because it is not specific to which cytokine or checkpoint inhibitor can be used to treat a patient, nor is it limited to a particular type of cancer.

"The claims granted by the USPTO provide OncoSec with broad-based protection on the very valuable combination of intratumoral cytokines, electroporation and checkpoint inhibitor therapy. We continue to fortify the patent portfolio around our technology, which employs electroporation and local cytokine delivery and continues to demonstrate impressive systemic tumor responses, particularly when combined with checkpoint inhibitors," said Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec.

OncoSec maintains a robust intellectual property strategy to protect its leadership position in the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies and now owns or has rights to 88 granted patents and 60 pending patent applications worldwide.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non- responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a registered trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include: the status, progress and results of our clinical programs; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, and the level of market opportunity for our product candidates; our business plans, strategies and objectives, including plans to pursue collaboration, licensing or other similar arrangements or transactions; expectations regarding our liquidity and performance, including expense levels, sources of capital and ability to maintain operations as a going concern; the competitive landscape of our industry; and general market, economic and political conditions; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

