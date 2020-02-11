OncoSec Strengthens its Board of Directors with Three New Appointments

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board") following the closing of the strategic investment by and partnership (the "CGP/Sirtex Transaction") with Grand Decade Developments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited ("CGP"), and its U.S. affiliate, Sirtex Medical US Holdings, Inc. ("Sirtex").

Yuhang Zhao of China Grand Enterprises, Chao Zhou of CGP and Kevin R. Smith of Sirtex have been appointed as new members of the Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Zhao, Mr. Zhou and Mr. Smith to OncoSec's Board," said Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec. "They each bring very relevant and deep expertise in growing and operating successful global pharmaceutical businesses. We expect their contributions to be invaluable as we continue to advance our TAVO™ Keynote clinical programs this year and look for new opportunities to build shareholder value."

Dr. Yuhang Zhao, a graduate from Peking University, received her Doctorate in Molecular Biology from Rockefeller University and her MBA in Finance from NYU Stern Business School. Dr. Zhao was most recently a member of the Bayer Global Leadership Circle. She established one of Bayer's four Global Clinical Development sites, located in Beijing, China in 2009. She then became Head of Global Strategy for Bayer Consumer Health, reporting to the President. Prior to her positions in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Zhao held positions as a stock analyst at PaineWebber and was a management consultant specializing in strategies for life science companies. Dr. Zhao currently serves on the board of R2 Technologies and is a senior adviser to China Grand Enterprises.

Chao Zhou is currently the Executive Deputy Officer of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited, a public company listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange that develops, manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products and medical devices to retailers and medical organizations with significant experience in R&D and product commercialization in China. Since 2018, Mr. Zhou has served on the Board of Directors of Grand Pharma Sphere Pty Ltd, a Singapore based company that indirectly wholly-owns the Australian based global medical device company, Sirtex Medical Pty. Ltd. Prior to his role as Executive Deputy Officer, Mr. Zhou served as a Management Director in the Department of Legal Security for China Grand Enterprises, Inc., an investment company engaged in the operation and management of businesses covering pharmaceuticals and healthcare, commodity trading, real estate investment, financial service and other sectors. He earned his Bachelor in Law from Ocean University of China and a Master in International Law from the University of International Business and Economics.

Kevin R. Smith is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex Medical US Holdings, Inc. He combines more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the medical device industry with the keen instincts of an entrepreneur. Prior to his appointment to CEO, Mr. Smith was Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Americas. Before joining Sirtex, Mr. Smith was Executive Vice President of Business Development at Gel-e, Inc., a company based at the University of Maryland specializing in advanced material hemostasis products. His previous positions include Chief Commercial Officer of Sensium Healthcare along with Global Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Teleflex, where he was the senior sales and marketing executive in the company's cardiac business unit. Kevin holds a Master of Business Administration in Global Management from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Kentucky.

Separately, the Company announced that Punit Dhillon resigned as a member of the Board. His resignation was not the result from any disagreement with the Company, or any matter related to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Mr. O'Connor continued, "I also want to thank Mr. Dhillon for his leadership and exceptional service as a co-founder of OncoSec. He played an integral part in getting OncoSec to this point and we wish him all the best."

About CGP

CGP is a public company listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange with a market capitalization of approximately $2.1 billion USD. CGP develops, manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products and medical devices to retailers and medical organizations. CGP currently distributes its products to approximately 6,000 hospitals and approximately 30,000 pharmacies and has a sales team of more than 2,000 employees. CGP also has significant experience in R&D and product commercialization in China. Such experience dealing with the relevant Chinese regulatory bodies makes CGP an ideal strategic partner for OncoSec as it looks to gain regulatory approval to introduce TAVO™ to the Chinese market. For more information, visit www.chinagrandpharm.com.

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business company with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. More than 100,000 doses have been supplied to treat patients with liver cancer at more than 1,300 medical centers in over 45 countries. Sirtex's global focus on drug development makes it a natural partner for the Company as it looks to develop and introduce TAVO™ into markets around the world. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com. SIR-Spheres® is a registered trademark of Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Risk Factors and Forward Looking Statements

This release, as well as other information provided from time to time by the Company or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current beliefs, expectations and intentions regarding future events and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would" and similar expressions (including the negative of these terms). Although we believe that expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only at the time they are published on or as otherwise specified, and does not undertake to update or revise these statements as more information becomes available, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In particular, you should be aware that Alpha may continue to pursue its litigation against the Company challenging the CGP/Sirtex Transaction, and that the success and timing of our clinical trials, including safety and efficacy of our product candidates, patient accrual, unexpected or expected safety events, and the usability of data generated from our trials may differ and may not meet our estimated timelines. Please refer to the risk factors and other cautionary statements provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC (each of which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov), as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

