OncoSec to Host Conference Call to Review Preliminary KEYNOTE-695 Data

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that it will host a live conference call on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

During the conference call, OncoSec's leadership will review preliminary clinical and immunological data from its ongoing registration-directed KEYNOTE-695 study. KEYNOTE-695 is a global, multicenter, registration-directed Phase 2b trial of TAVO™ (intratumoral tavokinogene telseplasmid/IL-12) in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), in patients with Stage III/IV metastatic melanoma who have definitively failed FDA approved anti-PD-1 treatments, pembrolizumab and/or nivolumab (OPDIVO®).

The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-562-3893 (domestic) or 1-409-220-9946 (international) and referring to conference ID 7767858. An accompanying presentation will be referenced during the conference call and can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of OncoSec's website at ir.oncosec.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

Data from KEYNOTE-695 will also be presented at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place on November 7-11, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy platform – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its ImmunoPulse® platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

OPDIVO® are registered trademarks of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

ImmunoPulse® is a registered trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

