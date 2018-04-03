OncoSec to Host Research Reception During the 2018 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

OMS-140 Protocol; Review of Intratumoral IL-12 Data in TNBC Presented at AACR

Pamela Munster, MD, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

OMS-141 Protocol; Upcoming PD-1 Combination Clinical Trial in TNBC

Melinda Telli , MD, Stanford University Medical Center

, MD, Medical Center Melanoma Data Update: OMS-100 & OMS-102 Combination Study

Alain Algazi , MD, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

, MD, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 Operational Update

Sharron Gargosky, PhD, Chief Clinical and Regulatory Officer, OncoSec

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view the TNBC data featured as an oral poster at AACR and ask questions of the lead author. All speakers will be available for questions. Space is limited. For those interested in attending this event in person, please contact events@oncosec.com.

An archived version of the presentation will be available for 90 days on OncoSec's website: www.oncosec.com.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a biotechnology company developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies with an investigational technology, ImmunoPulse®, for the treatment of cancer. ImmunoPulse is designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or "tavo"). In Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, ImmunoPulse® IL-12 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile, evidence of anti-tumor activity in the treatment of various solid tumors, and the potential to reach beyond the site of local treatment to initiate a systemic immune response. OncoSec's lead program, ImmunoPulse IL-12, is currently in clinical development for metastatic melanoma and triple-negative breast cancer. The program's current focus is on the significant unmet medical need in patients with melanoma who are refractory or have relapsed on anti-PD-1 therapies. In addition to tavo, the Company is also identifying and developing new immune-targeting agents for use with the ImmunoPulse platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "can," "may," "will," "suggest," "look forward to," "potential," "understand," and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on management's current preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause our results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include, among others, the following: uncertainties inherent in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, such as the ability to enroll patients in clinical trials and the risk of adverse events; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; our ability to raise additional funding necessary to fund continued operations; and the other factors discussed in OncoSec's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. OncoSec disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT

Investor Relations:

Stern Investor Relations

Will O'Connor

Phone: (212) 362-1200

will@sternir.com

Media Relations:

Janine McCargo / David Schemelia

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Phone: 212-827-0020

jmccargo@tiberend.com

dschemelia@tiberend.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncosec-to-host-research-reception-during-the-2018-american-association-of-cancer-research-annual-meeting-300623187.html

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.oncosec.com

