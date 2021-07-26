OncoSec to Participate in Fireside Chat at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced that Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Leuthner, and Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Development Officer, Sandra Aung, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held Monday, August, 9th – Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date: Monday, August 9th

Time: 2:00pm ET

For those not attending, a replay of the presentation will be available until the end of the conference on the BTIG conference website. Must be a BTIG client to attend and access the replay.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach along with an acceptable safety profile, warranting further development. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

