OncoSec to Present at Eighth Annual BioNJ BioPartnering Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Daniel J. O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec, will present at the Eighth Annual BioNJ BioPartnering Conference, developed in partnership with J.P. Morgan, being held Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, NJ.
As part of his presentation, Mr. O'Connor will discuss OncoSec's corporate growth strategy; provide a comprehensive overview of the Company's ongoing and anticipated clinical programs involving ImmunoPulse® IL-12 (or Intratumoral tavo-EP) in metastatic melanoma and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC); and the potential of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody therapy in metastatic melanoma and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). In addition to the presentation, management will participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.
BioNJ's Eighth Annual BioPartnering Conference, developed in partnership with J.P. Morgan Chase, will bring together nearly 400 public and private company investors, life sciences professionals and academic partners from the Northeast to Mid-Atlantic states. Pharmaceutical sponsors for the conference include The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Pfizer.
About OncoSec Medical Incorporated
OncoSec is a biotechnology company developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies with an investigational technology, ImmunoPulse®, for the treatment of cancer. ImmunoPulse is designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or "tavo"). In Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, ImmunoPulse® IL-12 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile, evidence of anti-tumor activity in the treatment of various solid tumors, and the potential to reach beyond the site of local treatment to initiate a systemic immune response. OncoSec's lead program, ImmunoPulse IL-12, is currently in clinical development for metastatic melanoma and triple-negative breast cancer. The program's current focus is on the significant unmet medical need in patients with melanoma who are refractory or have relapsed on anti-PD-1 therapies. In addition to tavo, the Company is also identifying and developing new immune-targeting agents for use with the ImmunoPulse platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.
