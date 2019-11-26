OncoSec to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec, will present a company overview at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of OncoSec's website at https://ir.oncosec.com/, where it will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

