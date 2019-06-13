OncoSec to Present Immunological Data at World Pharma Week 2019

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ:ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Christopher G. Twitty, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will present compelling immunological data from multiple clinical trials using the Company's novel biomarker technology at World Pharma Week (WPW) 2019 taking place June 17-20 in Boston.

Dr. Twitty's presentation, titled "Reversing Resistance to Definitive Anti-PD-1 Failures with Intratumoral IL-12 and Pembrolizumab Combination Therapy," will focus on approaches to overcome immune resistance mechanisms in cancer, namely reinvigorating T cell exhaustion with DNA-based cytokines, chemokines and T cell engaging antibodies.

Specifically, Dr. Twitty's presentation will highlight:

Immunological data from OncoSec's biomarker program taken from the OMS-102, KEYNOTE-695 (metastatic melanoma), and KEYNOTE-890 (metastatic triple negative breast cancer) clinical studies;

Developments associated with OncoSec's visceral lesion applicator (VLA) and its next-generation plasmids;

Therapeutic rationale for intratumoral delivery of IL-12 for treatment across multiple solid tumor types.

The presentation will be made during the Combinations Strategies and Clinical Trials in Immuno-Oncology track, which is part of Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Third Annual Clinical Innovation for Combination Immunotherapy meeting. A link to the meeting's agenda and speaker panel can be found here.

With more than 1,500 senior delegates and 130 exhibitors slated for this year's conference, WPW attracts renowned experts across the global medical sciences community and is dedicated to all stages of pharmaceutical R&D, from discovery though preclinical development and translational research to clinical biomarkers.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions.

For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

CONTACT

Investor Relations:

Will O'Connor

Stern Investor Relations

(212) 362-1200

will@sternir.com

Media Relations:

Katie Dodge

JPA Health Communications

(617) 657-1304

kdodge@jpa.com

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.oncosec.com

