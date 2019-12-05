OncoSec to Present Interim Data from Ongoing KEYNOTE-890 Study of TAVO™ and KEYTRUDA® in Late-Stage Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated ("OncoSec") (Nasdaq: ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced it will present interim efficacy, immunological and safety data from its ongoing KEYNOTE-890 study of TAVO™ in combination with KEYTRUDA® in patients with late-stage, heavily pretreated, chemo-refractory metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) Annual Meeting being held December 10-14, 2019.

The poster, titled "Phase 2, open-label study of intratumoral tavokinogene telseplasmid (tavo) plus electroporation in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab therapy in patients with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) (KEYNOTE- 890/OMS-I141)," will be presented by lead author Melinda L. Telli, MD on Thursday, December 12th from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST.

The SABCS abstracts are listed on the conference website under Abstracts at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/7946 .

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing its primary technology, TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

