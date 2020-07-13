OncoSec's Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Featured in 'Straight Talk' Program by NBC TV in Portland, Oregon

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a company developing late-stage intratumoral DNA–based cancer immunotherapies, today announced the promising potential of its novel DNA–encodable vaccine candidate, CORVax12, which is designed to act as a prophylactic vaccine to prevent COVID-19, was featured in the show 'Straight Talk' by KGW NewsChannel 8, an NBC TV affiliate in Portland, Oregon.

You can watch the full episode and read the article here: https://www.kgw.com/article/entertainment/television/programs/straight-talk/providence-researchers-developing-unique-covid-19-vaccine/283-9c091f9d-3379-4252-9c30-e2f7447827b1

OncoSec and researchers at Providence Cancer Institute previously announced a collaboration to conduct a first-in-human trial of OncoSec's CORVax12 vaccine candidate. Providence has filed an Investigator-Initiated Investigational New Drug (IND) Application with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and plans to initiate a phase 1 vaccine trial of healthy adult volunteers upon FDA clearance.

CORVax12 consists of OncoSec's existing product candidate, TAVO™ (interleukin-12 or "IL-12" plasmid), in combination with an immunogenic component of the SARS-CoV-2 virus recently developed by researchers at NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") and licensed to OncoSec on a non-exclusive basis. Specifically, OncoSec's CORVax12 vaccine approach combines the co-administration of TAVO with a DNA-encodable version of the SARS-CoV-2 spike or "S" glycoprotein to enhance immunogenicity of the component developed by scientists at the NIAID Vaccine Research Center. CORVax12 is designed to drive a coordinated vaccine response, capable of drawing upon the innate, adaptive humoral, and adaptive cellular arms. Researchers believe this multi-pronged innate, adaptive and cellular immune response is likely to be important in generating a robust anti-viral response.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead product candidate, TAVO™, enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 or IL-12, a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors. The company is currently evaluating TAVO in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in two KEYNOTE clinical trials, including a pivotal trial in patients with anti-PD-1 checkpoint resistant metastatic melanoma and a phase 2 trial in metastatic triple negative breast cancer. OncoSec is also identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its novel Visceral Lesion Applicator designed to target deep internal lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements

This release, as well as other information provided from time to time by the Company or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current beliefs, expectations and intentions regarding future events and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would" and similar expressions (including the negative of these terms). Although we believe that expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only at the time they are published on or as otherwise specified, and does not undertake to update or revise these statements as more information becomes available, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In particular, you should be aware that the success and timing of our clinical trials, including safety and efficacy of our product candidates, patient accrual, unexpected or expected safety events, the impact of COVID-19 on the supply of our candidates or the initiation or completion of clinical trials, the allowance by FDA of the clinical use of CORVax12 and investigational low voltage generators in this or any future clinical trials, and the usability of data generated from our trials may differ and may not meet our estimated timelines. Please refer to the risk factors and other cautionary statements provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC (each of which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov), as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

