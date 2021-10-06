OncoSpark And ELLKAY Announce New Partnership To Use Interoperability To Solve Prior Authorization Challenges In Oncology

OncoSpark and Ellkay disrupt the healthcare space by solving Prior Authorization barriers. Tweet this

Jordan Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer of OncoSpark said, "Prior Authorization remains the largest problem for cancer patients, and current oncology practices utilize numerous systems with disparate data that is neither relational nor valuable when unstructured/siloed. With ELLKAY and AuthParency, we have created cross cutting subject matter expertise of the process by integrating over 200 discrete data points that connect practice to payer to pharma."

Prior authorization has long created unnecessary financial burdens and challenges for hospitals, providers, and patients. The AuthParency platform mitigates financial toxicity and delays through promotion of unparalleled transparency for patients, payers, pharma, and providers.

Gurpreet Singh, ELLKAY's Vice President of Interoperability Solutions, said, "We loved working with the OncoSpark team to ensure oncology patients have clarity in the coverage of their care. Our interoperability experts are happy to handle the back-end connectivity for our partners so they can focus their resources on their core business. OncoSpark's passion for ensuring a seamless workflow for their oncology partners drove the ELLKAY team to ensure we tailored the interoperability connectivity to do its part."

Johnson added, "ELLKAY's commitment to effective interoperability and unparalleled understanding of all aspects of healthcare barriers, opportunities, and proven results made them the clear partner for OncoSpark and their mission. We already have interest and are working with ELLKAY to expand beyond the oncology service line."

About OncoSpark

OncoSpark is a 400+ member team that is committed to value-based care driven by technology enabled services through data. OncoSpark's combination of clinical, administrative, and industry expertise has established them as one of oncology's most trusted and innovative partners for practices, payers, providers, and vendors that seek a more effective approach and strategy to the current ineffective operational and financial processes. The depth of technology and subject matter expertise has made Oncospark the trusted partner for 150+ in the healthcare space. Contact OncoSpark directly at [email protected] to learn more about our at risk strategies, data, solutions, and platforms.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 19 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 750+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions. To learn more about the ELLKAY Interoperability Platform or to discuss how this solution can assist your organization, visit ELLKAY.com, call 201-791-0606, or email [email protected].

