Oncotarget Editorial Board Members win 2019 Nobel Prize

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Oncotarget Editorial Board Members William G. Kaelin Jr., and Gregg L. Semenza for their discoveries of "how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability." The pair was named alongside UK physician-scientist Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe.

The Nobel Committee made the announcement in Stockholm on Monday, October 7th and the discoveries have implications for how we understand and potentially treat a range of conditions like cancer, heart attack, stroke and anemia.

Both William G. Kaelin and Gregg L. Semenza are founding members of Oncotarget, launched in 2010. Oncotarget is a weekly peer-reviewed open access bio-medical journal covering research on all aspects of oncology. The editors-in-chief are Mikhail (Misha) Blagosklonny and Andrei V. Gudkov.

Dr. Gudkov comes to Roswell Park from the Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation where he served as chair of the Department of Molecular Genetics and professor of biochemistry at Case Western University. He earned his doctoral degree in Experimental Oncology at the Cancer Research Center and a Doctorate of Science (D.Sci) in Molecular Biology at the Moscow State University, Russia. He has authored or co-authored over 200 scientific articles and holds more than 30 patents.

Dr. Blagosklonny earned both his MD in internal medicine and his PhD in experimental medicine and cardiology from the First Pavlov State Medical University of St. Petersburg , Russia. Dr. Blagosklonny subsequently relocated to the United States, where he was awarded the prestigious Fogarty Fellowship from the National Institutes of Health and worked several years at the National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD. Later he held a few positions before he was appointed Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in 2009. Dr. Blagosklonny is the author of over 200 articles. Recently, he extended the study of signal transduction pathways from cancer to aging, revealing potential targets for slowing down aging and age-related diseases.

Gregg L. Semenza has published eight papers in Oncotarget.

Oncotarget is well known for publishing papers from Nobel prize-winning scientists. Andrew Schally, another Nobel prize winner, and also a member of the Editorial Board of Oncotarget, has published 12 papers in Oncotarget.

During the relatively short history of Oncotarget, many members of the Editorial Board have become members of the National Academy of Sciences USA and have won Nobel, Lasker and other prestigious prizes and awards.

